10kg/6kg Series 5 Washer Dryer Combo
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
Allergy Care™ with Steam
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Easy Everyday Refresh
Steam Refresh
*Maximum of 3 items per cycle (cotton and polyester blend materials) and place cloths on hanger once cycle is completed as clothes may be damp.
Keeps on cleaning
Durable
Fits large loads bedding
Big Capacity Drum
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*
LG ThinQ®
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
10kg
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
6kg
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
10kg
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Product Type
Washer and Dryer Combo
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboClean360˚
No
-
Water Inlet
Cold
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Product Weight (kg)
73
-
Box Weight (kg)
77
-
Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)
620
-
Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
4.5 Star
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
4 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C02099 (Cotton Eco, 40C, Spin 1400)
-
WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)
86
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
4.5 Star
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091592828
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Cycle
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
-
Stacking Braket
No
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
