10kg/6kg Series 5 Washer Dryer Combo

WVC5-1410W

10kg/6kg Series 5 Washer Dryer Combo

(0)
WVC5-1410W
AI DD®
AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

LG WVC5-1409W AI DD Description

What is AI DD®?

AI DD® refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

LG WVC5-1409W Washer and Dryer In One

Washer and Dryer in One

This large capacity machine combines a 10kg washer with a 6kg dryer for the convenience of doing your laundry from start to finish in a single appliance.
Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Use the 'Allergy Care™' cycle to help reduce exposure to common household allergens.

Allergy Care™ with Steam

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Steam Refresh

Easy Everyday Refresh

Refresh your clothes in between washes and eliminate unwanted odours, giving you fresh clothes without having to launder them every time*.

Steam Refresh

*Maximum of 3 items per cycle (cotton and polyester blend materials) and place cloths on hanger once cycle is completed as clothes may be damp.

Durable

Keeps on cleaning

Featuring a durable tempered glass door, and a stainless steel lifter.

Durable

Design
Design

Visible and Elegant

Easy to view display and large selection dial.
LG 6 Motion Direct Drive

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle* and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Big Capacity Drum

Fits large loads bedding

Power through large loads, or wash bulky items like bedding easily, thanks to the big capacity drum.

Big Capacity Drum

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

LG ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

LG ThinQ®

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts
Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    10kg

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    6kg

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    10kg

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • Product Type

    Washer and Dryer Combo

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboClean360˚

    No

  • Water Inlet

    Cold

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Product Weight (kg)

    73

  • Box Weight (kg)

    77

  • Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

  • Energy Rating (Dry)

    4 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C02099 (Cotton Eco, 40C, Spin 1400)

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    86

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091592828

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Cycle

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Stacking Braket

    No

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

