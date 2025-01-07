How to choose a soundbar for your TV: Complete soundbar buying guide

The main component of the soundbar is filled with individual sound sources, or speakers. The number of speakers the soundbar contains represents how many channels it has. Here are some of the most popular soundbar channels:

2-channel

A 2-channel TV soundbar has one speaker on the left side and one on the right side. This type of soundbar is ideal for compact, soft-walled rooms.

3-channel

Soundbars with three channels have a sound source on either end and one in the middle. One of the benefits of 3-channel soundbars is the enhanced vocal clarity.

5-channel

A 5-channel soundbar has all of the speakers in the option above, as well as two side-firing speakers. These are the most common TV soundbars for home theatre systems.

7-channel

A popular alternative to traditional surround-sound setups, these TV soundbars add another layer to 5-channel systems by including two dedicated rear speakers.

9-channel

If you want to feel like you’re swimming in powerful audio, 9-channel soundbars deliver 360-degree sound coverage.

Dolby Atmos® soundbar

For some of the best sound quality for large, high-ceiling spaces, consider a soundbar with Dolby Atmos®. Many include an upward-firing speaker located in the soundbar that reflects sound above you for a 3-dimensional audio experience.

Soundbar Design

Design is an important factor to look at when choosing a soundbar. To achieve an ideal visual and audio experience, consider compatibility with your TV size, soundbar installation types, and soundbar colour.

Soundbar size

For a balanced look and enhanced sound, a soundbar should ideally be the same length as your TV or a little shorter than it. Take a look at the recommended soundbar sizes based on your TV’s size:

TV Size Recommended Soundbar Size 43 inch 82~92 cm 50 inch 95~106 cm 55 inch 105~117 cm 65 inch and above 123~148 cm

Installation Type

Consider how you are going to install your soundbar. Are you going to wall-mount it or place it on a stand?

Wall mount

If your TV is wall-mounted, it is recommended that you wall-mount your soundbar as well. Install it in the centre right under your TV for optimised sound. It is important that you follow all manual instructions when wall-mounting the soundbar and consider engaging an authorised technician to assist with the installation.

Stand

If you have your TV on a stand or a TV console, the best place to keep your soundbar is in front of your TV or in the middle of your TV console. To get the best soundbar size, make sure you measure the length of your TV as well as that of your console or cabinet. For a balanced look, the soundbar should ideally be smaller in height and width than the console.

Soundbar colour

For a seamless and sleek aesthetic, consider selecting a soundbar that matches your TV colour.

How to Connect a Soundbar to a TV

If you want to find the best TV soundbar for your current setup, you need the right connections. Below are some of the common ways to connect a soundbar to a TV. Please refer to manual instructions as connection varies depending on the specific model of your soundbar and TV.

Wireless

For seamless connectivity that allows you to take your soundbar from room to room, check the soundbar for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi capabilities. A wireless connection is also ideal for streaming music from your favourite music streaming smartphone app.

HDMI ARC

Most modern TVs feature an HDMI port, which is the easiest way to connect your soundbar and get Dolby Atmos® - one of the best quality sounds. You typically connect this one cable from your soundbar to the Enhanced audio return channel (eARC) input in your TV.

Optical port

If your soundbar has fewer than five channels, optical ports provide a stable, reliable connection between your TV and soundbar.

USB-A

Sometimes you might want to use your soundbar as a standalone speaker. In these cases, look for USB-A inputs to easily play music or podcasts from a removable USB-A thumb drive. Once you understand the types of soundbars that are available, you can find the right choice for you. Check out our favourites to get started.