We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Buying Guides
How to choose a soundbar for your TV: Complete soundbar buying guide
Discover the best soundbars for your TV and get tips on picking and buying the right one. Learn whether a soundbar is necessary for your smart TV now!
Photo by LG
Soundbars are made to enhance the audio quality of your TV and deliver immersive sound without needing a bulky stereo system. Here’s some quick information about soundbars:
· Soundbars for TV come with various channel configurations, connectivity options, and sound-enhancing features.
· For quality audio and clearer vocals, it is ideal to have at least a 3-channel soundbar.
· Soundbars come with various types of connections, including wireless, USB, HDMI, and Optical input. Knowing how to connect a soundbar to a TV is essential for seamless integration.
· You can choose the best soundbar for your TV depending on room types – small rooms, home cinemas and design-centric spaces.
· Consider a TV soundbar with AI capabilities for personalised listening.
A great soundbar is more than an accessory. Crisp, all-encompassing audio can make a thrilling movie scene more dramatic and every bit tenser. Hi-Fi engineering can make your favourite piece of music sound like the very first time you heard it.
To find the best option for your next audio upgrade, consider how you will be using it. Our guide hand-picks some of the best soundbars for LG TVs taking into account ambiance, setup, all-around sound, and budget. Keep reading to find the perfect match for your space and your TV.
Choosing the best soundbar for your TV
Photo by LG
Before you start comparing the best soundbars for your TV (including LG TVs), consider your priorities. Your aesthetic, lifestyle, favourite media, and preferred price point can impact the features you look for.
The typical soundbar setup includes a long speaker that sits under the TV and a subwoofer on the floor. This combination allows you to fine-tune your TV's bass and treble for enhanced, immersive audio quality. To go a step further, some soundbars compatible with LG TVs also include AI Room Calibration to automatically adjust to every beat.
When deciding how to pick a soundbar, consider how much power and customisation you need. Let's dive into the details.
What to look for in a Soundbar
Number of Channels: What are soundbar channels?
The main component of the soundbar is filled with individual sound sources, or speakers. The number of speakers the soundbar contains represents how many channels it has. Here are some of the most popular soundbar channels:
2-channel
A 2-channel TV soundbar has one speaker on the left side and one on the right side. This type of soundbar is ideal for compact, soft-walled rooms.
3-channel
Soundbars with three channels have a sound source on either end and one in the middle. One of the benefits of 3-channel soundbars is the enhanced vocal clarity.
5-channel
A 5-channel soundbar has all of the speakers in the option above, as well as two side-firing speakers. These are the most common TV soundbars for home theatre systems.
7-channel
A popular alternative to traditional surround-sound setups, these TV soundbars add another layer to 5-channel systems by including two dedicated rear speakers.
9-channel
If you want to feel like you’re swimming in powerful audio, 9-channel soundbars deliver 360-degree sound coverage.
Dolby Atmos® soundbar
For some of the best sound quality for large, high-ceiling spaces, consider a soundbar with Dolby Atmos®. Many include an upward-firing speaker located in the soundbar that reflects sound above you for a 3-dimensional audio experience.
Soundbar Design
Design is an important factor to look at when choosing a soundbar. To achieve an ideal visual and audio experience, consider compatibility with your TV size, soundbar installation types, and soundbar colour.
Soundbar size
For a balanced look and enhanced sound, a soundbar should ideally be the same length as your TV or a little shorter than it. Take a look at the recommended soundbar sizes based on your TV’s size:
TV Size Recommended Soundbar Size 43 inch 82~92 cm 50 inch 95~106 cm 55 inch 105~117 cm 65 inch and above 123~148 cm
Installation Type
Consider how you are going to install your soundbar. Are you going to wall-mount it or place it on a stand?
Wall mount
If your TV is wall-mounted, it is recommended that you wall-mount your soundbar as well. Install it in the centre right under your TV for optimised sound. It is important that you follow all manual instructions when wall-mounting the soundbar and consider engaging an authorised technician to assist with the installation.
Stand
If you have your TV on a stand or a TV console, the best place to keep your soundbar is in front of your TV or in the middle of your TV console. To get the best soundbar size, make sure you measure the length of your TV as well as that of your console or cabinet. For a balanced look, the soundbar should ideally be smaller in height and width than the console.
Soundbar colour
For a seamless and sleek aesthetic, consider selecting a soundbar that matches your TV colour.
How to Connect a Soundbar to a TV
If you want to find the best TV soundbar for your current setup, you need the right connections. Below are some of the common ways to connect a soundbar to a TV. Please refer to manual instructions as connection varies depending on the specific model of your soundbar and TV.
Wireless
For seamless connectivity that allows you to take your soundbar from room to room, check the soundbar for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi capabilities. A wireless connection is also ideal for streaming music from your favourite music streaming smartphone app.
HDMI ARC
Most modern TVs feature an HDMI port, which is the easiest way to connect your soundbar and get Dolby Atmos® - one of the best quality sounds. You typically connect this one cable from your soundbar to the Enhanced audio return channel (eARC) input in your TV.
Optical port
If your soundbar has fewer than five channels, optical ports provide a stable, reliable connection between your TV and soundbar.
USB-A
Sometimes you might want to use your soundbar as a standalone speaker. In these cases, look for USB-A inputs to easily play music or podcasts from a removable USB-A thumb drive. Once you understand the types of soundbars that are available, you can find the right choice for you. Check out our favourites to get started.
The Best LG Soundbar & TV Pairing
Best LG Soundbar for LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024: LG SG10TY Soundbar
The LG G Series Soundbar SG10TY is meticulously designed to complement the LG OLED evo G Series TV, delivering an unparalleled, multidimensional audio experience with its Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® capabilities. Featuring the ultra-slim One Wall Design, it enhances your wall-mounted LG OLED G series TV, giving your TV entertainment setup a sleek, integrated, and sophisticated look. Supporting various audio formats, including High-Resolution Audio up to 24bit/96kHz, it ensures seamless integration with your entertainment setup through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI ARC/eARC, and Optical Input connectivity.
The soundbar's advanced features include 4K and Dolby Vision Passthrough. It also features a wireless active subwoofer, delivering a powerful 420W total output ideal for TVs 65 inches and above. With its sleek design, easy setup, and compatibility with leading smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa™ and Apple AirPlay 21, the LG SG10TY Soundbar enhances the cinematic experience of the LG OLED evo G Series TV.
1 Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
Best LG Soundbar for LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024: LG SC9S Soundbar
The LG C Series Soundbar SC9S is a perfect match for LG OLED C Series TVs. Designed for seamless integration, the SC9S Soundbar comes with a special bracket for easy attachment to a 55/65/77” C series TV, whether it is wall-mounted or on a stand. This setup ensures optimal synchronisation of sound and picture, enhancing both gaming and movie-watching experiences while adding a sleek touch to your room decor.
With wireless connectivity to select LG TVs2, the soundbar eliminates messy cables while delivering clear and lifelike audio through Dolby Atmos® and other advanced sound technologies. Whether you're gaming, watching movies, or streaming music, it elevates your audio experience to new heights.
What sets the LG SC9S Soundbar apart is its Triple Up-firing Channels, providing an immersive sound experience. It also features room-filling sound adjustment and supports high-quality 4K video pass-through.
2 For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.
Best LG Soundbar for LG QNED MiniLED QNED91 4K Smart TV: LG S70TY Soundbar
The matching LG Q Series Soundbar S70TY is designed to complement your QNED TV, offering a compact design that enhances audio.
The LG S70TY Soundbar features a sleek new crest design and delivers powerful 3-channel, 400W Dolby Atmos® audio. Enjoy synchronised audio from both your LG TV and Soundbar, conveniently controlled with a single remote. Experience immersive 3D spatial sound that makes you feel like you're part of the action.
Soundbars: Frequently Asked Questions
How will a soundbar improve my TV's sound?
Soundbars are designed to deliver superior sound quality compared to built-in TV speakers. They feature larger drivers and more powerful amplifiers, resulting in richer, clearer, and more immersive audio.
What are the different types of soundbars?
There are two main types of soundbars: basic soundbars and surround sound soundbars. Basic soundbars are a single unit placed beneath your TV, while surround sound soundbars include additional speakers placed around the room for a more immersive experience.
How do I connect a soundbar to my TV?
To connect a soundbar to your TV, you have several options. For wireless connectivity, look for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing seamless streaming and mobility. HDMI ARC is the simplest method for most newer TVs, using a single cable to connect your soundbar to the TV's ARC input. Optical ports provide a stable connection for soundbars with fewer than five channels. For standalone use, USB inputs let you play music or podcasts directly from a thumb drive. Understanding these options will help you find the best TV soundbar for your setup. Of course, please refer to your manual instructions as connection varies depending on the specific model of your soundbar and TV.
What features should I look for in a soundbar
When choosing a soundbar, consider the size of your room, and essential features such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless streaming and smart home integration. Look for soundbars with Dolby Atmos® support for immersive sound and consider models with a built-in subwoofer or the option to add one for enhanced bass. These features will ensure you get the best audio experience for your home entertainment setup.
Can you add subwoofers to a soundbar?
Soundbars generally come with a subwoofer; if they don’t, there is usually an option to add your own. Check the specifications when buying a soundbar to check if this is a possibility.
Life's Good!