Helpful Hints
What is AI-Enhanced TV Technology? Discover the Latest AI Capabilities in Televisions
Experience the future of TV with AI-enhanced technology, offering advanced audio, video, and smart features. Discover how AI transforms your entertainment today!
Photo by LG
As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into our daily lives, it is also transforming the latest TV technology. AI-enhanced TVs now feature advanced capabilities such as language recognition, natural language processing, and seamless inter-device connectivity, all designed to enhance your viewing experience. By utilising machine learning, these TVs analyse your interactions and predict your needs, providing a more personalised and innovative experience.
Understanding AI-Enhanced Features in TVs
AI-enhanced TV is transforming home entertainment by integrating artificial intelligence features into television technology. With TVs with AI capabilities, you can control your TV using voice commands, while the AI works behind the scenes to enhance picture and sound quality. This smart technology optimises your viewing experience by automatically adjusting settings based on the content you're watching and the viewing environment, such as lighting conditions or room acoustics, to deliver a more immersive and personalised viewing experience.
How is AI implemented in a TV?
Photo by LG
A TV’s processor is like its brain! It is responsible for the smooth operation of your TV and managing all its essential functions. A TV’s processor ensures smooth and seamless transitions between different applications, services, device settings, and more. When a Smart TV is integrated with AI technology, it can learn from the consumer's usage patterns. Based on how you interact with your TV, AI can help create a more personalised experience.
LG’s OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV and OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV are excellent examples of advanced AI technology in action. Equipped with the latest Alpha 9 and Alpha 11 AI processors, these models enhance picture and sound quality by analysing content in real-time and making dynamic adjustments[1]. This ensures the settings are optimised to suit the specific content you’re watching, whether it’s a movie, a video game, or streaming your favourite show[2]. With LG's AI-powered OLED TVs, you enjoy not only stunning visuals but also an intelligent, adaptive experience that evolves with you.
LG’s Alpha 11 AI Processor
LG’s Alpha 11 AI processor, available in the LG G4 and M4 models, takes things to the next level by delivering LG’s best ever picture quality and performance to date. It utilises deep learning algorithms to analyse content and optimise settings in real-time, ensuring every scene is displayed with stunning detail and clarity. Here are some key features:
- AI Customisation: Features like AI Picture Wizard, AI Brightness Control, and AI Acoustic Tuning provide a personalised viewing experience by adjusting settings based on your preferences and environment.
- AI Concierge: This feature offers personalised content recommendations, making it easy to discover new shows and movies based on your viewing habits.[3]
- AI Chatbot[4]: Provides interactive assistance and control, making it easier for users to navigate and customise their TV experience.
- AI Picture Pro: Enhances image quality in real-time by analysing and optimising key visual elements on the screen[1].
- AI Sound Pro: Automatically adjusts the audio to deliver a clearer sound experience, tailored to the content you are watching[5]. These features are typically enabled by default but can be manually adjusted in the settings if needed.
How does AI improve image quality in AI-enhanced LG TVs?
Photo by LG
AI Picture uses advanced algorithms to enhance the detail (sharpness and depth) of digital images. AI picture enhancement does not mean new pixels are added to images with lower resolutions. What it really means is that existing pixels are analysed and enhanced to improve the image quality.
- AI identifies various elements in an image or video and enhances them.
- AI can adjust brightness and contrast to ensure a detailed display of both bright and dark scenes.
- AI detects motion blur and enables smoother transitions in various scenes.
AI image upscaling identifies gaps in the image and then uses AI image enhancers to rework the image, improving the quality. AI image enhancers utilise algorithmic machine learning to improve over time as they process and refine more images.
The alpha 11 AI Processor in LG’s AI TVs employs deep-learning algorithms to enhance picture quality. Here’s how it works:
- The Problem: Imagine watching footage of a vast, detailed scene like the Duomo in Florence on a travel show, an ancient Roman amphitheatre in a blockbuster movie, or a packed football stadium. These scenes are rich in detail, but much of that detail can be lost when reproduced on TV.
- How AI Helps: AI Picture Pro uses deep-learning technology to analyse the content you're watching, identifying areas that need enhancement. The result? Added image noise is reduced, and sharpness is enhanced, ensuring that even the largest scenes have more depth, and less pixelisation. AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution work together to deliver authentic realism in every frame, bringing out the finest details and
- The Problem: Your TV is set up for specific lighting conditions, but light changes throughout the day, hitting different parts of the screen at different times. You naturally watch TV both day and night, but adjusting your TV to suit these extremes—bright sunlight and dark nights—can be challenging.
- How AI Helps: AI Brightness Control uses a sophisticated ambient sensor to recognise changes in lighting conditions and automatically adjusts the picture settings accordingly. Whether you’re watching during the day or at night, the TV optimises the brightness for each scene. Movies shot in SDR and HDR are also enhanced by this technology, ensuring that even when watching an atmospheric adventure movie on a sunny day, dark elements like shadowy sidewalks or brooding mountains remain detailed and clear.
- The Problem: Older movies and TV series weren’t filmed in HD and their quality can look less impressive on larger TVs
- How AI Helps: Two advanced technologies in the Alpha 11 processor enhance the appearance of content in real time. AI Director Processing adjusts the white balance for greater emotional expression, like subtle enhancement of blue shades in ocean scenes, and boosting the red intensity of fire – for users to ‘feel’ the heat of the scene. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro uses AI picture processing to raise the contrast and realism – for greater detail in dark and bright scenes. The result is a greater three dimensional effect for enhanced visibility.
How does AI improve audio quality in AI-enhanced LG TVs?
Photo by LG
LG uses advanced AI technologies and machine learning algorithms to enhance the audio quality of LG TVs.
Audio quality is enhanced by AI using a large dataset of audio to learn how to enhance audio in various ways, such as upscaling and voice clarity. Techniques like spectral gating, deep neural networks, and recurrent neural networks are also employed to remove unwanted noises without affecting essential audio. For example, during a live broadcast where background noise can be unpredictable, AI audio technology can ensure that all unwanted noise is controlled.
- AI audio adjusts the volume levels of televisions to ensure consistent audio output and improves voice clarity for clearer dialogues.
- AI provides real-time audio processing and adjustments to ensure that vocals are clear.
- AI can simulate a virtual 3D audio experience even when the source is in stereo.
LG’s AI Sound Pro is a prime example of how AI is used to improve audio quality in a TV, providing a truly immersive audio experience through several key features:
- The Problem: Imagine watching a nature documentary where a wildebeest runs across the vast African plains. The visuals are stunning, but the sound doesn’t quite match the epic scale of the scene.
- How AI Helps: AI Sound Pro, powered by the Alpha 11 processor, enhances your audio experience by analysing sound sources and up-mixing them to create a rich, immersive sound environment. It intelligently elevates sound, simulating a surround effect that makes it feel as though audio is coming from all around you. This advanced use of AI adds depth and bass, ensuring you hear the dynamic range of sounds, from the pounding of hooves to the distant roar, bringing the on-screen action to life with exceptional clarity and depth.
- The Problem: Sound typically projects in a straight line from your TV, but obstacles like coffee tables, shelves, and other furniture can block and distort it, preventing it from reaching you effectively.
- How AI Helps: AI Acoustic Tuning addresses this issue by detecting the layout of your room and where you’re sitting, creating a dome of sound that is tuned to your room’s unique acoustics. The LG Magic Remote plays a crucial role here; simply hold the remote where you normally sit, and the system uses this position to analyse the room’s layout. The AI then adjusts the sound to flow around obstacles, ensuring that the audio reaches you in an accurate and immersive form.
How will AI impact the television experience?
Photo by LG
With the many changes AI has already brought to our TV viewing experiences, such as voice controls, audio and video enhancements, and personalised content recommendations, it’s safe to say that AI will continue to make televisions even smarter in the coming years. It has the potential to change the way we watch TV by making it more interactive and immersive, offering personalised content, real-time recommendations, and seamless integration with other smart devices in our homes.
LG’s webOS 24, designed to elevate your entertainment experience, integrates advanced AI technology to deliver an intuitive and highly adaptive platform. AI features like AI Picture Wizard and AI Concierge work seamlessly with innovative webOS functionalities, such as My Profile and Quick Cards, creating a personalised and enhanced TV experience tailored to your preferences.
· My Profile[6]: Each family member can create their own personalised home screen with customised content suggestions based on their viewing habits. The profile feature interacts with AI by learning individual preferences over time and providing tailored recommendations for shows, movies, and apps.
· Quick Card: It enhances convenience by providing one-click access to all your TV settings, including frequently used options, which you can personalise to suit your needs. AI interacts with this feature by learning your usage patterns over time, identifying the settings you access most frequently, and suggesting or prioritising them on your customised settings screen.
· AI Picture Wizard[7]: You can create a picture setting customised to your preferences. Simply select your favourite images, and the AI analyses your choices to craft a personalised picture profile from 85 million possible combinations. Once created, your tailored settings are saved directly to your profile, ensuring every viewing experience matches your unique taste.
Embrace the future of television with webOS 24 and enjoy a viewing experience that's truly yours, enhanced and updated for up to 5 years through LG's Re:New Program, ensuring your TV remains fresh with new features for years to come[8].
Other AI-enhanced TV FAQs
How can AI improve voice controls?
It’s safe to say that voice assistants and voice-controlled devices have already become a household staple in recent years. They can be used in many ways, from managing smart home devices to setting reminders and timers, making phone calls, and sending text messages without needing to touch your phone or computer.
What you may not know is that many AI-enhanced TVs also have voice command technology integrated into them, allowing you to access and control the TV with ease. You can use it to turn the TV off, adjust the volume, change the mode or channel, and search for different content effortlessly. As AI voice control technology advances, it can recognise distinct speech patterns and accents thanks to machine learning algorithms.
Can AI be used to generate subtitles?
Subtitles are a significant part of the film and entertainment industry, as they help connect your content to global audiences. Smart AI TV technologies are specially designed and trained to listen to and identify audio and dialogue, creating a transcript of it. This makes it easier for editors to review and ensure everything is accurate, saving a lot of time compared to creating subtitles manually.
AI can also be used to create real-time subtitles, a technology already utilised by major content platforms like YouTube. The AI is trained to listen to human voices and generate subtitles, which requires a large and diverse dataset to account for different accents and speech patterns.
However, on some platforms, where new content is constantly being uploaded, the AI may occasionally misinterpret words. As AI technology evolves and improves, it is becoming more capable of correcting these inaccuracies.
Does AI TV help conserve energy?
With AI being able to automatically adjust image brightness and volume levels, along with activating automatic sleep modes, it has the potential to help conserve energy.
What is ThinQ® AI on LG TV?
ThinQ® AI technology[9] is a proprietary AI technology available across a range of smart LG products, such as fridges, washing machines, and robotic vacuum cleaners. It is also integrated into LG TVs, which allows basic control of Wi-Fi enabled LG ThinQ® appliances and select smart light globes.
ThinQ® AI on LG TVs learns from your usage patterns, helping you customise your homepage settings and displays according to your preferences. This means the apps you use most frequently are more easily accessible to you. For example, if you often access Netflix and Prime Video, your LG TVrecognises this and can reorder your apps at your request to make them easier to access, along with offering show recommendations from global streaming services that may interest you.
AI technology represents a significant leap forward in television technology. It transforms the viewing experience through enhanced picture and audio quality, content recommendations, personalised settings, and much more. With ongoing advancements anticipated in the coming years, AI is poised to make television even more immersive.
[1] Image quality dependent on source material.
[2] Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
[3] While it works across many popular streaming platforms and YouTube, the functionality may vary depending on the level of integration with specific services.
[4] An internet connection is required.
[5] Sound quality dependent on source material.
[6] An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles
[7] AI Picture Wizard is available on OLED M4/G4/C4/B4 and QNED91/89/86.
[8] The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
[9] LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.