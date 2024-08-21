What is AI-Enhanced TV Technology? Discover the Latest AI Capabilities in Televisions

With the many changes AI has already brought to our TV viewing experiences, such as voice controls, audio and video enhancements, and personalised content recommendations, it’s safe to say that AI will continue to make televisions even smarter in the coming years. It has the potential to change the way we watch TV by making it more interactive and immersive, offering personalised content, real-time recommendations, and seamless integration with other smart devices in our homes.

LG’s webOS 24, designed to elevate your entertainment experience, integrates advanced AI technology to deliver an intuitive and highly adaptive platform. AI features like AI Picture Wizard and AI Concierge work seamlessly with innovative webOS functionalities, such as My Profile and Quick Cards, creating a personalised and enhanced TV experience tailored to your preferences.

· My Profile[6]: Each family member can create their own personalised home screen with customised content suggestions based on their viewing habits. The profile feature interacts with AI by learning individual preferences over time and providing tailored recommendations for shows, movies, and apps.

· Quick Card: It enhances convenience by providing one-click access to all your TV settings, including frequently used options, which you can personalise to suit your needs. AI interacts with this feature by learning your usage patterns over time, identifying the settings you access most frequently, and suggesting or prioritising them on your customised settings screen.

· AI Picture Wizard[7]: You can create a picture setting customised to your preferences. Simply select your favourite images, and the AI analyses your choices to craft a personalised picture profile from 85 million possible combinations. Once created, your tailored settings are saved directly to your profile, ensuring every viewing experience matches your unique taste.

Embrace the future of television with webOS 24 and enjoy a viewing experience that's truly yours, enhanced and updated for up to 5 years through LG's Re:New Program, ensuring your TV remains fresh with new features for years to come[8].