Helpful Hints
The Ultimate Guide to Using Your Dishwasher: Tips and Tricks
Learn how to operate a dishwasher and get tips on tackling common issues like odours. Explore LG Dishwasher recommendations for top performance in our ultimate guide.
Dishwashers are a modern kitchen marvel that simplify the task of cleaning up after meals, but to get the most out of your appliance, it’s essential to understand how a dishwasher works and how to use a dishwasher effectively. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore everything from the inner workings of your dishwasher, how long a dishwasher runs during a typical wash cycle, to how much water a dishwasher uses and operational tips. You’ll also learn how to clean a dishwasher properly, what to do if your dishwasher is smelly, and how to make informed choices when selecting a new model. Plus, we’ll share recommendations for the top LG dishwashers to consider.
How Does a Dishwasher Work?
A dishwasher is a kitchen appliance that automates the task of cleaning dishes, saving both time and effort. Understanding how a dishwasher works can help you use your appliance more efficiently and ensure your dishes come out sparkling clean every time.
1. Pre-Rinse Cycle:
When you start a dishwasher cycle, the first step is the pre-rinse. Here, the dishwasher pumps a small amount of water over the dishes to loosen any food particles and debris. This water is then drained out of the machine.
2. Detergent Dispensing:
Next, the dishwasher’s detergent dispenser opens to release detergent into the machine. The type of detergent you use can significantly impact the dishwasher’s performance. Modern dishwashers are typically designed to work best with detergent pods or tablets, though liquid and powder options are also available. To operate your dishwasher properly and ensure optimal performance, it’s important to choose the right detergent.
3. Main Wash Cycle:
During this phase, the dishwasher fills with hot water, typically heated to around 51-60°C. This hot water is sprayed onto the dishes through rotating spray arms, ensuring every item is thoroughly cleaned. The detergent works to break down grease and food residues, leaving your dishes clean and sanitised.
4. Rinsing:
After the main wash cycle, the dishwasher drains the dirty water and goes through one or more rinse cycles. Fresh, hot water is sprayed over the dishes in an attempt to remove any remaining detergent and food particles. This step is crucial to prevent spots and streaks on your dishes.
5. Drying:
Once rinsing is complete, the dishwasher enters the drying phase. Depending on your model, drying may involve a heated element or air circulation to evaporate the remaining water. Some dishwashers feature an “air dry” option, which uses less energy because it relies on air circulation rather than a heating element to dry the dishes. However, it may leave some moisture on the dishes.
6. Drainage:
Finally, the dishwasher drains the remaining water out of the machine, leaving your dishes clean, dry, and ready to be put away.
How Long Does a Dishwasher Run?
The length of a dishwasher cycle can vary depending on the model and the chosen settings. Typically, a standard wash cycle runs between 1.5 to 2 hours. However, some energy-efficient or eco-friendly cycles can take more than 3 hours to complete. Quick wash or express cycles, designed for lightly soiled dishes, usually last around 30 to 60 minutes. The duration also depends on factors like water temperature, load size, and the soil level on the dishes.
How Much Water Does a Dishwasher Use?
Modern dishwashers use as little as 6 to 12 litres of water per cycle. This is significantly less than washing by hand, which can use up to 40 litres. The exact amount depends on the model and cycle chosen, with eco-friendly settings using the least water. By choosing the right cycle, you can conserve water while integrating more sustainable household practices, all while ensuring your dishes are perfectly clean.
How to Use a Dishwasher: Step-by-Step Guide
- Load Your Dishes Properly: Place larger items like pots and pans on the bottom rack, and delicate items like glasses on the top. Ensure that nothing blocks the spray arms.
- Add Dishwasher Detergent: Use the recommended amount of dishwasher detergent and place it in the designated compartment. For best results, choose a quality detergent suited to your water hardness. Proper detergent use is key to understanding how to operate a dishwasher effectively.
- Choose the Right Cycle: Select a wash cycle based on the level of soiling and the type of dishes. Most dishwashers offer options like eco, intensive, and quick wash.
- Start the Dishwasher: Close the door firmly and press the start button. Double-check that you've selected any additional options, such as drying or sanitising.
- Unload Correctly: Once the cycle is complete, unload the bottom rack first to prevent water from dripping onto clean dishes below.
How Can You Clean a Dishwasher
- Regularly Clean the Filter: Remove and rinse the filter every few weeks to prevent food particles from clogging it and affecting performance.
- Wipe Down the Door Seals: Use a damp cloth to clean the door seals, removing any debris or residue that could cause mould or odours.
- Run an Empty Hot Wash: Once a month, run the dishwasher empty on a hot cycle with a dishwasher cleaner or a cup of white vinegar. This helps to remove limescale, grease, and build-up.
- Check and Clean the Spray Arms: Inspect the spray arms for blockages and clean out any debris from the holes with a toothpick or a soft brush.
- Keep the Exterior Clean: Wipe down the control panel and exterior regularly with a soft cloth and mild detergent to maintain its appearance.
For more tips and a step-by-step guide on maintaining your dishwasher, check out our Dishwasher Maintenance Guide!
Tips for Choosing a Dishwasher
- Size and Capacity: Consider the size of your household and the amount of dishwashing you typically do. Compact models are ideal for smaller kitchens or households, while standard models suit larger families. Ensure the dishwasher fits your kitchen space and has enough capacity to handle your needs without running too frequently. For larger families or those who entertain often, opt for dishwashers with a capacity of 12 to 16 place settings.
- Energy Efficiency: Choose dishwashers with high energy ratings to ensure they are more energy-efficient. These models help reduce your utility bills and are better for the environment, as they use less electricity compared to lower-rated alternatives.
- Noise Level: Dishwashers vary in noise output, so if your kitchen is near living areas or you prefer a quieter environment, look for models with decibel (dB) level of 44 dBA or lower. These dishwashers are considered quiet and will minimise disruption during operation. For context, a typical conversation occurs at around 60 dBA. However, note that perceived noise levels may vary based on the layout and acoustics of your home.
- Number of Programs: Dishwashers come with a range of washing programs, from as few as four on basic models to around eleven on higher-end options. Consider how many programs you need, such as quick wash, eco mode, heavy-duty, and delicate cycles, to match your cleaning needs and preferences.
- Smart Connectivity: Look for dishwashers with smart connectivity features, such as LG ThinQ® technology. With LG ThinQ®, you can control and monitor your dishwasher remotely through a smartphone app^, enabling features like cycle downloads, personalised settings, machine clean reminders, and Smart Diagnosis™ for added convenience.
- Freestanding vs Built Under: LG Built Under dishwashers fit beneath your counter top and provide a neat finish to your cabinetry with the base of the dishwasher designed to be concealed behind your kitchen cabinet kick-plate for a seamless finish. Unlike Freestanding dishwashers, which can be taken with you when you move, built-in dishwashers are installed into your dishwasher cavity, and usually built into the kickboard design.
Top LG Dishwasher Features for Every Need
- TrueSteam™ Steam Cycles: LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers use the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help reduce water spots up to 60%, for sparkling clean dishes. LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers are designed to reach a final rinse temperature greater than 80°C to reduce bacteria on dishes by up to 99.999%*
- QuadWash®: Featuring a bottom spray arm mechanism with four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water from multiple angles for optimal cleaning.
- EasyRack® Plus: Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any stacking challenge you can dish up.
- LG ThinQ®: With ThinQ® technology, you can download new wash cycles, diagnose problems and even get notifications on your compatible smartphone^.
- Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor: The LG Direct Drive Motor is designed with less moving parts to provide reliable, quiet performance.
- Dual Zone Wash: Water spray intensity delivered to the upper and lower racks is varied to suit the items being washed in each rack.
- Auto Open Dry: Because no-one likes soggy dishes, Auto Open Dry ‘pops’ the door open a crack at the end of the wash cycle, to allow steam to escape the Dishwasher cavity and enhance drying performance. Now that’s smart!
Features vary by model – refer to product detail page for available features.
^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*80oC final rinse and E.coli, Listeria & Salmonella bacteria reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with High Temp and Steam options. Water spot reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with Steam option and using the inbuilt water softening system (dishwasher salts).
FAQ: Common Dishwasher Issues and Solutions
How to operate a dishwasher?
For optimal use, follow these basic steps: load dishes properly, add the right amount of detergent, select an appropriate wash cycle, and start the machine. Each model may have unique features, so consult the user manual for specific instructions. For additional help, check online support or video tutorials related to your dishwasher model.
What should I do if my dishwasher is smelly?
To address unpleasant odours, clean the dishwasher filter regularly and remove any food debris. Running a dedicated cleaning cycle can help eliminate smells. Additionally, leaving the dishwasher door slightly open between uses allows air circulation, which helps prevent mould and mildew growth.
How do I remove stains from my dishwasher?
To tackle stains and limescale, run an empty cleaning cycle with a suitable dishwasher cleaning product. Regularly performing this maintenance helps ensure your dishwasher remains clean and operates efficiently.
Why isn't my dishwasher cleaning dishes properly?
Ineffective cleaning may be caused by overloading, improper loading, or blockages in the spray arms. Ensure the spray arms are not obstructed, load dishes according to the manufacturer's guidelines, and use the appropriate detergent. Avoid overloading to ensure that water and detergent can reach all items effectively.
Selecting the right dishwasher can transform your kitchen experience by enhancing cleaning efficiency, conserving energy, and reducing noise. Whether you're considering the best overall performance, a sleek built-in design, or a versatile freestanding model, LG offers a range of options to meet your specific needs. Unlock the ultimate cleaning power with LG Dishwashers!
