A dishwasher is a kitchen appliance that automates the task of cleaning dishes, saving both time and effort. Understanding how a dishwasher works can help you use your appliance more efficiently and ensure your dishes come out sparkling clean every time.

1. Pre-Rinse Cycle:

When you start a dishwasher cycle, the first step is the pre-rinse. Here, the dishwasher pumps a small amount of water over the dishes to loosen any food particles and debris. This water is then drained out of the machine.

2. Detergent Dispensing:

Next, the dishwasher’s detergent dispenser opens to release detergent into the machine. The type of detergent you use can significantly impact the dishwasher’s performance. Modern dishwashers are typically designed to work best with detergent pods or tablets, though liquid and powder options are also available. To operate your dishwasher properly and ensure optimal performance, it’s important to choose the right detergent.

3. Main Wash Cycle:

During this phase, the dishwasher fills with hot water, typically heated to around 51-60°C. This hot water is sprayed onto the dishes through rotating spray arms, ensuring every item is thoroughly cleaned. The detergent works to break down grease and food residues, leaving your dishes clean and sanitised.

4. Rinsing:

After the main wash cycle, the dishwasher drains the dirty water and goes through one or more rinse cycles. Fresh, hot water is sprayed over the dishes in an attempt to remove any remaining detergent and food particles. This step is crucial to prevent spots and streaks on your dishes.

5. Drying:

Once rinsing is complete, the dishwasher enters the drying phase. Depending on your model, drying may involve a heated element or air circulation to evaporate the remaining water. Some dishwashers feature an “air dry” option, which uses less energy because it relies on air circulation rather than a heating element to dry the dishes. However, it may leave some moisture on the dishes.

6. Drainage:

Finally, the dishwasher drains the remaining water out of the machine, leaving your dishes clean, dry, and ready to be put away.