Empty the Dishwasher:

Take out all the dishes and racks from your dishwasher so you can reach every corner when cleaning. If the racks need a freshen up, soak them in hot, soapy water for 15-20 minutes, then scrub off any residue with a brush or cloth.

Clean the Filter:

In LG dishwashers, the filter is usually located at the bottom, and you may need to remove the bottom rack to access the filter. Remove the filter and rinse it under warm water to clear away any gunk. For stubborn bits, use a soft brush to remove them. Some models come with multiple filters, such as a main filter and a secondary filter near the spray arm or towards the back. Be sure to check your dishwasher's manual for specific instructions.

Wipe Down the Interior:

Take a damp cloth and some mild antibacterial spray or kitchen cleaner. Wipe down the walls, door, and gasket, ensuring you reach all the nooks and crannies. For greasy spots, apply a bit of dishwashing liquid and then rinse thoroughly with a wet cloth to prevent extra bubbles in your next load. Keep it simple, clean, and fresh!

Clean the Spray Arms:

Use a toothpick or a small brush to clear any clogged holes. This step is crucial for maintaining optimal water flow and ensuring your dishes come out gleaming and spotless. For the upper spray arm, you can detach these and rinse under warm water. Find the securing nut or clip where it connects to the rack. Twist it counterclockwise or press the release tabs to remove it. To reattach the arms, align them back in their original position and twist the central nut or clip clockwise until they are secure. Ensure they are firmly attached and can rotate freely. Always check your LG dishwasher’s manual for specific instructions, as designs can vary between models.

Run a Cleaning Cycle:

Place a dishwasher-safe cup filled with white vinegar on the top rack and run a hot water cycle. Close the dishwasher door and start the cycle. Select the appropriate cleaning cycle. Many LG dishwashers come with a specific “Machine Clean” cycle. If your model doesn’t have this option, choose the hottest and longest cycle available, such as the “Sanitise” or “Heavy” cycle. This will help break down grease and eliminate odours that’s been built up overtime.

Deodorise with Baking Soda:

After completing the vinegar cycle, sprinkle a cup of baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher and run a short hot water cycle. This will help to freshen and brighten the interior. By following these steps regularly, you can ensure your LG dishwasher keeps your dishes sparkling clean and continues to run efficiently.

Tips for removing hard water deposits and soap scum

Hard water deposits and soap scum can impact your dishwasher’s performance and leave your dishes looking less than perfect. Here are some tips to help you address these common issues and keep your dishwasher running smoothly:

Use White Vinegar: Pour a cup of white vinegar into a dishwasher-safe bowl and place it on the top rack of an empty dishwasher. Run a hot water cycle, like “Machine Clean”, “Sanitise” or “Heavy” cycle. The vinegar will help dissolve hard water deposits and remove soap scum.



Baking Soda Rinse: After completing the vinegar cycle, sprinkle a cup of baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher. Run a short, hot water cycle. The baking soda will help neutralise odours and remove any remaining residue, leaving your dishwasher fresh and clean.

Citric Acid Solution: Use a commercial dishwasher cleaner containing citric acid or dissolve a few tablespoons of citric acid powder in a dishwasher-safe container filled with water. Place it on the top rack and run a hot water cycle. Citric acid is effective at breaking down mineral deposits and soap scum.

Regular Maintenance: Regularly clean the dishwasher's filter, spray arms, and interior surfaces to prevent build-up. Wipe down the door gasket and edges with a damp cloth to remove any debris.

Use Rinse Aid: Use a rinse aid in your dishwasher to help reduce mineral deposits on your dishes and the interior of the dishwasher. It assists in better drying and prevents spots and streaks.

Cleaning the LG Dishwasher Drain

Keeping the drain of your LG dishwasher clean is crucial for optimal performance. Follow these steps to ensure it's done safely and effectively

Step 1: Make sure your dishwasher is completely turned off and unplugged from the power source for safety.

Step 2: Pull out the bottom rack to access the dishwasher drain.

Step 3: The drain filter is typically located at the bottom of the dishwasher. It may be covered by a mesh filter or screen. Gently twist and pull out the filter. In some models, you might need to remove additional screws or clips to access the drain filter.

Step 4: Rinse the filter under warm running water to remove debris and food particles. Use a soft brush to scrub away any stubborn bits.