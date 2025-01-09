While primarily used in commercial or specialised applications, these other types of heat pumps offer alternative heating solutions:

Ground-source heat pumps

A ground-source heat pump collects heat by circulating a heat transfer fluid through pipes in the ground, known as a ground loop heat exchanger. This heat is then transferred into the interior of a building by the central heating system via the heat pump.

Water-source heat pumps

Water-source heat pumps extract heat from a body of water, such as a lake, and transfer it to a heating system. While not very common, this method can be highly beneficial and energy-efficient in suitable locations.

Hybrid heat pumps

Hybrid heat pumps combine a renewable heat source, like a heat pump, with another heat source, such as gas, or LPG. This option is ideal for those seeking a low-carbon solution where design constraints make it challenging to rely entirely on renewable energy.