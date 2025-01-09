Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Helpful Hints

What is a Heat Pump?

Learn how a heat pump works to move heat from one place to another, potentially saving fuel consumption costs. Discover how it can be efficiently used for heating.

An LG Heat Pump installed outside a modern home, illustrating a heating and cooling solution in a residential setting

Photo by LG

A heat pump offers both heating and cooling for a building by using electrical energy to transfer heat from one location to another, without needing to generate it through combustion. Heat pumps are known for their energy-efficient approach to maintaining indoor comfort.

What are the different types of heat pumps?

Alt text: An LG Heat Pump system installed outside a home in a sunny environment.

Photo by LG

Heat pump systems come in different variations: Air-source heat pump (most common for residential use) Ground source heat pump Water source heat pump Hybrid heat pump For residential settings, air-source heat pumps are often the best choice due to their simplicity, efficiency, and ease of installation. Below, we’ll focus more on air-source systems and briefly explain other types to provide a complete picture.

 

Air-source heat pump

An air-source heat pump collects heat from the outside air through a heat exchanger known as an evaporator. This heat is then transferred into the interior of a building by the central heating system via the heat pump. Heat pumps using air-source are ideal for maintaining comfortable temperatures year-round in a residential setting.

Other types of heat pumps (brief overview)

While primarily used in commercial or specialised applications, these other types of heat pumps offer alternative heating solutions:

 

Ground-source heat pumps

A ground-source heat pump collects heat by circulating a heat transfer fluid through pipes in the ground, known as a ground loop heat exchanger. This heat is then transferred into the interior of a building by the central heating system via the heat pump.

 

Water-source heat pumps

Water-source heat pumps extract heat from a body of water, such as a lake, and transfer it to a heating system. While not very common, this method can be highly beneficial and energy-efficient in suitable locations.

 

Hybrid heat pumps

Hybrid heat pumps combine a renewable heat source, like a heat pump, with another heat source, such as gas, or LPG. This option is ideal for those seeking a low-carbon solution where design constraints make it challenging to rely entirely on renewable energy.

How does an air source heat pump work?

A luxurious bathroom setup with an LG Heat Pump providing warm water, demonstrating effective indoor heating technology.

Photo by LG

Heat pumps work by absorbing heat from outside and transferring it indoors. They can also operate in reverse, transferring indoor heat to release it outside. Heat pumps extract heat from various sources, such as air, geothermal, or waste heat, and move it to where it’s needed. Because the heat is transferred rather than generated, heat pumps may save energy, potentially making them more cost-effective to run compared to traditional appliances like boilers or electric heaters.

 

Here is how a heat pump works:

 

  1. Heat is sourced from the warmth in the air or ground and is transferred through a heat exchange system known as a refrigeration cycle.
  2. This heat increases the temperature of the liquid refrigerant in the external heat exchanger of the heat pump, causing it to evaporate and convert into gas while absorbing heat in the process.
  3. The compressor increases the pressure of the gas refrigerant, which also causes its temperature to rise.
  4. The heat is then transferred to your home's central heating system through the internal heat exchanger as the gas refrigerant condenses, releasing heat as it changes back into a liquid.
  5. The refrigeration cycle repeats continuously, absorbing heat from outside sources—such as air, ground, or water—and transferring it inside the building to heat your radiators, underfloor heating, and domestic hot water.

Advantages of air-source heat pumps

A LG Heat Pump system installed outside a white and wooden wall next to a plant, showcasing its ability to maintain the cool, comfy temperature in hot weather.

Photo by LG

  1. Energy-efficient: One of the greatest advantages of air-source heat pumps is their energy efficiency. Since heat pumps transfer heat from one place to another, rather than generating it by burning fuels like oil, gas, or LPG, they use less energy to provide heating or cooling solutions for homes.
  2. Low running and maintenance costs: With their robust designs and fewer moving parts, air-source heat pumps require minimal maintenance, resulting in lower running costs and energy savings. An annual check-up and service are recommended.
  3. No Direct Emissions: As air-source heat pumps do not use fossil fuels for the generation of heat, they have no emissions.
  4. Eliminates the need for fuel storage: There is no need to worry about getting and storing fuel to run the heating system, especially in areas where it is not easily available.

Disadvantages of air-source heat pump

 

  1. Higher setup cost: The initial setup of a heat pump can be more expensive than installing a traditional boiler. However, when installed correctly, heat pumps can potentially offset the upfront cost over their lifespan due to their lower running costs.
  2. More planning required: Unlike traditional boilers, heat pumps require more detailed planning and preparation before installation. It is crucial to have a well-considered design, including calculations for heat loss, insulation assessments, determining the size of heat emitters, and evaluating the required heat output.
  3. More electricity consumption: Since heat pumps consume electricity, you may notice an increase in electricity costs if you are converting from gas or oil. It's a good idea to check with your energy provider to see if a more affordable tariff is available for your heating system.
  4. Not suited for all spaces: If your building is draughty or poorly insulated, it may cost you more to run. If you are working with a tight budget, an ideal next step here is to first get the right insulation done with your old heating system and save up for a future heat pump installation.

How do air-source heat pumps save energy?

Heating and cooling buildings account for a significant share of global emissions. Switching to a heat pump can reduce this impact by using electricity and eliminating the need for fossil fuels.

 

Air-source heat pumps work by absorbing and transferring heat from the air outside to where it’s needed. By using only electricity, they provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional heating and cooling systems when installed and maintained correctly. Explore LG’s innovative heat pump systems to find a high-efficiency heating and cooling solution tailored for residential comfort. With LG’s advanced technology, an LG heat pump can be a smart investment for your home.

 

LG OLED TV with soundbar displaying a vivid sunset. Offers great picture quality and sound, ideal for gaming and cinematic experiences.
Helpful Hints

Best LG TVs: which LG TV is right for you?

Discover the best LG TV for your needs. Explore options from OLED to QNED and innovative designs like StanbyME. 

Learn More
A modern desktop setup features a LG Curved Gaming Monitor with vibrant colours, a keyboard, a mouse, and an angled clock displaying the time. The setup is minimalistic and professional.
Helpful Hints

Why are Curved Monitors Better? Importance of a Curved Monitor for Full Immersion

Explore the benefits of a curved monitor for better productivity and immersion. Find out why curved monitors are good for both work and gaming.

Learn More
person working at an LG smart monitor, displaying images and documents. The desk setup includes a plant, lamp, and notebooks in a cosy home office environment.
Helpful Hints

What is a Smart Monitor?

Discover what a smart monitor is, how it can improve your setup, and explore LG's innovative range of smart monitors for productivity and entertainment.

Learn More
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 