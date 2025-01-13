Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Helpful Hints

Kimchi 101: What is Kimchi and How to Make and Store It

Discover kimchi with LG AU, from how it's made and how to make it, to why it's so popular. Learn about the health benefits of kimchi and get tips for storing it.

What is kimchi?

Kimchi is an iconic dish best known for its tangy and spicy flavours that have captivated palates around the world. Originally hailing from Korea (just like LG!), kimchi is a traditional dish made from fermented vegetables, most commonly napa cabbage and Korean radishes, seasoned with a variety of spices and ingredients such as chilli, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce.

 

Whether used as a side dish or as an ingredient to elevate a meal, there is a wide array of kimchi uses that contribute to its popularity, both in Korea and internationally.

 

Some of the most popular kimchi dishes include kimchi stew (kimchi jjigae), kimchi pancakes (kimchijeon), and kimchi fried rice (kimchi bokkeumbap).

How to make kimchi

Draw the moisture from the vegetables:

To make kimchi, start by covering the vegetables in salt to draw out any moisture. This step is essential not only for the fermentation process but also for giving kimchi its signature crunchy texture.

 

Add the seasoning Paste:

The seasoning paste is a crucial part of the kimchi-making process, as it provides the unique flavour that makes kimchi so distinctive.

 

Typically, kimchi paste includes:

 

  • Gochugaru (Korean red chili pepper flakes): Adds vibrant colour and spiciness. You can find these at your local Asian supermarket. If gochugaru isn't available, you can use paprika, chilli powder, or chilli flakes as alternatives, though they may not be as authentic.
  • Ginger: Offers a spicy, slightly sweet note.
  • Fish sauce or salted shrimp: Contributes to the umami flavour and helps with fermentation.
  • Sugar: Balances the flavours and aids the fermentation process.
  • Spring onions and carrots: Add texture and extra layers of flavour.

 

Fermentation: 

After the vegetables are salted and coated with the paste, they are tightly packed into jars or containers. The kimchi should then be left to ferment at room temperature for a few days to a week, depending on the desired level of fermentation.

 

After this initial period, the best way to store kimchi is to keep it in the refrigerator, where it will continue to ferment slowly.

Background of Kimchi

Is kimchi good for you?

So, why is kimchi healthy? Kimchi, like other fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, and kombucha, is a rich source of probiotics, vitamins, and antioxidants. Kimchi is great for gut health and is considered a superfood by many health experts and enthusiasts alike, thanks to the wide array of benefits associated with it.

 

Some of the health benefits of kimchi include:

 

1. Nutritional value

Kimchi is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, B, and C, calcium, iron, and dietary fibre. The fermentation process enhances its nutritional profile, making it an excellent source of probiotics.

 

2. Digestive health

The probiotics found in kimchi, particularly lactobacilli, are beneficial bacteria that aid digestion. It is a traditional belief in Korea that regularly eating kimchi can help alleviate digestive issues and improve overall gut health. 

 

3. Immune system support

The high levels of antioxidants and probiotics in kimchi can contribute to a stronger immune system. The garlic and ginger used in kimchi can also provide anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, further boosting immunity.

How to store kimchi?

Proper storage of kimchi is essential to maintain its flavour, texture, and nutritional benefits. Here are some tips on how to keep your kimchi fresh:

What is the best way to store kimchi?

Kimchi should be stored in a cool, dark place, ideally in a refrigerator, at a temperature between 0°C to 4°C. This temperature range slows down the fermentation process, helping the kimchi retain its taste and texture for a longer period.

How does temperature impact fermentation?

Temperature plays a significant role in the fermentation process. Warmer temperatures can cause kimchi to ferment too quickly, leading to over-fermentation and a sour taste.

 

By keeping your kimchi at the recommended temperature range, you can ensure a balanced and controlled fermentation that preserves the delicate flavour of the dish.

How long can you store kimchi?

When stored in the fridge, kimchi can last between 3 to 6 months, up to a year, and sometimes even longer! Over time, the kimchi will continue to ferment, deepening its rich flavour.

 

Most people find that the flavour of kimchi is best within the first 3 to 6 months. However, as long as it is stored properly and shows no signs of spoilage (such as mould, a foul or rotten smell, or an overly slimy and mushy texture), it remains safe to eat for longer.

What are the best containers for storing kimchi in?

Kimchi should be stored in airtight containers to prevent exposure to air, which can spoil the kimchi. Glass jars or specialised kimchi containers are ideal, but anything with an airtight seal will work. Once the kimchi is in the container, ensure it is completely submerged in its brine to maintain its quality and prevent mould growth or spoilage.

 

If properly stored, your kimchi can last for several months, with its flavour deepening over time.

Recommended LG Fridges for storing kimchi

Quality refrigeration is crucial for preserving the freshness and enhancing the fermentation of kimchi.

 

LG fridges are equipped with advanced cooling technologies, customisable storage options and many other innovative design features that make them particularly well-suited for storing kimchi, as well as a variety of other foods.

LG Fridges

 

Some key features* include:

 

  • LINEARCooling: Reduces temperature fluctuations, ideal for preserving freshness.
  • DoorCooling+: Fast cooling for stored door items. 
  • UVnano® Technology: Cleans the water dispenser with UV LED light.
  • Inverter Linear Compressor: Low vibration and minimal moving parts.
  • LG ThinQ®: Smart connectivity for remote control and monitoring.
  • InstaView Door-in-Door®: View inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss that can affect fermentation. 
  • Pure N Fresh: Reduces odours, so the scent of kimchi doesn’t mix with other items.
  • Slim SpacePlus® Ice System: Compact ice maker design for maximised storage.

 

*Features vary by product. Please refer to detail product page for list of available features.

What are the best containers for storing kimchi in?

Kimchi should be stored in airtight containers to prevent exposure to air, which can spoil the kimchi. Glass jars or specialised kimchi containers are ideal, but anything with an airtight seal will work. Once the kimchi is in the container, ensure it is completely submerged in its brine to maintain its quality and prevent mould growth or spoilage.

 

If properly stored, your kimchi can last for several months, with its flavour deepening over time.

