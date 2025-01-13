Kimchi 101: What is Kimchi and How to Make and Store It

Kimchi is an iconic dish best known for its tangy and spicy flavours that have captivated palates around the world. Originally hailing from Korea (just like LG!), kimchi is a traditional dish made from fermented vegetables, most commonly napa cabbage and Korean radishes, seasoned with a variety of spices and ingredients such as chilli, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce.

Whether used as a side dish or as an ingredient to elevate a meal, there is a wide array of kimchi uses that contribute to its popularity, both in Korea and internationally.

Some of the most popular kimchi dishes include kimchi stew (kimchi jjigae), kimchi pancakes (kimchijeon), and kimchi fried rice (kimchi bokkeumbap).