If you’re looking to step up your wine game, having a bit of general wine knowledge is a must. From the production process to different grape types, read on to find out more. Let’s start this guide off by covering the basics of wine.

How is wine made?

Wine is the juice that comes from harvested grapes. To make wine, there are a few steps that can vary depending on the type of wine. On a basic level, the grapes are harvested and placed into large vats where they are then crushed. Over time, as the crushed grapes are left in the vat, they begin to ferment, and the alcohol starts to develop. After some time, the wine is strained and filtered to remove any excess skin or pulp. The clear liquid is then placed in a barrel and aged before the wine is bottled to age further.

What are the different types of wine?

Red wine

Red wines are made from dark-coloured grape varieties, like red or black grapes. The skin of these grapes is left on during the fermentation process, resulting in a darker coloured liquid. The typical flavours found in red wines range from fruity to earthy, depending on the levels of tannins or acidity.

White wine

White wines are made from green or white grapes. Their skin is removed during the fermentation process, resulting in a lighter-coloured wine. The main flavours found in white wines are usually described as crisp, fruity, and floral.

Rosé

Rosés are made with red grape varieties, but their skin is removed during the fermentation process, resulting in a pink colour. Rosés have a refreshing taste with red fruit flavours and floral notes.

Sparkling wine

Sparkling wines are carbonated, which creates bubbles in the wine! Champagne, Prosecco, and Cava are some of the most well-known sparkling wines and are usually associated with celebration.

What makes some wines different than others?

The main differentiating factor between wine types are the grapes that are used. On a very basic level, dark grapes will make red wine, while green grapes will make lighter wines. Different types of red or green grapes will create different types of wine. For example, a Cabernet Sauvignon grape will have a different taste compared to a Syrah grape, even though they’re both red grapes. The production method also impacts the type of wine, as well as the taste. The first stage of the wine-making process is fairly consistent across the various types. However, it is how the wine is stored and further aged that impacts the taste. Steel containers, wooden barrels, or ceramic tanks are some of the various storage methods of wine that will change the flavour drastically. Wine kept in a steel container will have the most neutral taste, because the steel does not impart any taste to the liquid, unlike wooden barrels that give the wine a fruity, oaky flavour, or ceramic tanks, which give the wine a smooth and light feel.