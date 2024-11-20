How to Choose an Energy Efficient Fridge

Keep the door closed

Try not to leave the door open for too long when you’re getting food and beverages out of the fridge. Every time you open the door the fridge has to cool down again, which requires additional energy.

Selected LG fridges come with LG ThinQ® technology*, so you can be notified whenever the fridge door is left open too long. And our Door-In-Door® fridges come with a separate compartment, so you can easily access everyday items like milk or snacks without fully opening the fridge door. Take a look at our buying guide to discover more about the energy-saving features you’ll find on some of our refrigerators.

