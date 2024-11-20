We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Choose an Energy Efficient Fridge
1st November 2022
Unlike other appliances in your home, your fridge is rarely – if ever – switched off. As such, it’s worth investing in an energy efficient refrigerator that’s kinder to the planet and better for your wallet. If energy ratings have you stumped, don’t worry: we’ve put together a handy guide to help you find an energy efficient fridge freezer for your home.
Energy Rating Labels on Fridges Explained
Energy Rating Labels are displayed on all new fridge freezers, in line with government guidelines. These labels are designed to help you, the consumer, make an informed decision when buying a new refrigerator, because they tell you how energy efficient a particular model is.
On domestic fridges and freezers, the Energy Rating Label shows:
- The star rating: most labels have a 6-star rating, although you’ll sometimes see 10-star ratings today, too. The more stars on the label, the more efficient a particular appliance is. You can only compare the star ratings of fridges with a similar capacity though, as the size is used to determine its rating. At LG, you’ll find energy efficient fridges with 4-star energy ratings, like this 530L slim French door fridge.
- The energy consumption figure: this is given in kilowatt hours (kWh) per year. This gives you an estimate of how much energy the fridge will use over a year, based on the assumption that it’ll be in use 24 hours per day. However, it’s worth noting that the energy consumption may vary, depending on how you use your refrigerator, how often it’s actually switched on, and the environment that the fridge is operating in.
How to Use Your Fridge More Efficiently
If you’d like to use your refrigerator more efficiently, follow these tips below.
1: Choose the right capacity
Generally speaking, larger fridges use more energy than smaller ones. The size (or capacity) of a fridge is given in litres (L), and this indicates how much items it can hold.
Fridges with a higher capacity use more energy to keep the air inside cool, so it’s better to choose a capacity that’s the right size for your household needs. Below we’ve outlined the different sizes that may be suitable, based on the number of people in a home:
- 1 or 2-person household: households with 1 or 2 people will find that our smaller fridges – with capacities ranging from 223L-399L – meet their needs.
- 2 to 3-person household: medium size fridges are sufficient for a household with 2 to 3 people living in them. We have fridges ranging from 400L-450L, which are suitable for these households.
- 4 to 5-person household or larger: larger households of 4 persons will probably need a fridge that has a capacity of at least 450L. For households of 5 or more people, you will probably need larger fridges with capacities of 500L or more as these would be ideal for big families.
- 4 to 5-person household or larger: LG has a range of small to larger fridges in store to suit your household needs.
2: Don’t overfill your fridge
Well-stocked fridges can be more energy efficient, because the thermal mass of the contents helps to maintain a cool temperature. However, be mindful not to overfill your fridge, as this could have the opposite effect. In overstocked fridges, air circulation can be impacted, so cool air can’t flow inside the unit as freely. What’s more, you may end up having to throw away spoiled ingredients that you didn’t get the chance to cook, which isn’t efficient in itself.
4: Allow hot food to cool before putting it in the fridge
If you put a container of hot food in a fridge, your appliance will need to work harder – and use more energy – to cool down the hot food and then to keep everything cool. If you’re cooking in bulk or storing leftovers, wait until it has cooled down (or at least until it’s stopped steaming) before putting it in the refrigerator.
5: Set the correct temperature
It’s a good idea to set and regularly check the temperature of your fridge, to ensure that it’s working at an optimal level. If your fridge doesn’t have a built-in thermostat, buy a fridge thermometer to monitor the temperature inside the fridge.
What temperature should your fridge be?
When setting the temperature on your fridge, the below figures are a good benchmark for each compartment:
- Fridge compartments should be around 3°C
- Freezer compartments should be about -18°C.
You may need to adjust the temperature slightly between seasons. In winter, the cooler temperatures in your home can make the temperature in your fridge go down too; in summer, the opposite is true. However, you should still aim to store fresh food at 0°C to 4°C, and set your freezer to somewhere between -18°C and -20°C.
Ready to Buy an Energy Efficient LG Fridge?
Browse the full range online to discover sleek French door fridges, spacious side by side fridges and classic bottom mount fridges;we’ve even got specialty fridges – including wine fridges – for hosts with the most!
