We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OUR COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE
We pursue the latest innovations while staying true to the core essence of our products.
THE ART OF ESSENCE
Every LG SIGNATURE piece is a powerhouse of cutting-edge technology, crafted to be functional yet elegant.
PHILOSOPHY
LG SIGNATURE was founded on three pillars: craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity. These support the Art of Essence, the harmony of art and technology.
CRAFTSMANSHIP
We are detail-oriented.
LG SIGNATURE always takes a disciplined approach to innovation.
Carefully crafted over time with great attention to detail,
each LG SIGNATURE product is honed to perfection.
-
Textured Steel™ Finish
Stainless Steel
-
Scratch-resistant textured finish
-
Enamel Coating
White Enamel
-
Textured Steel™ Finish
Stainless Steel
-
Scratch-resistant textured finish
-
Enamel Coating
White Enamel
surfaces only
INNOVATION
We are forward-thinking.
Designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers,
LG SIGNATURE products elevate everyday lifestyles with outstanding functionality.
-
Rollable Form-factor
-
InstaView
-
Auto Open Door™ and Auto Lift Drawer™
-
Rollable Form-factor
-
InstaView
-
Auto Open Door™ and Auto Lift Drawer™
AUTHENTICITY
True class defined by true performance
Built to perform and designed to impress.
Advanced technology, beautiful design is our kind of premium.
-
Self-lit OLED
-
Surround Cooling
-
TWINWash®™ System
-
Self-lit OLED
-
Surround Cooling
-
TWINWash®™ System
For those with sophisticated taste
LG SIGNATURE products are the perfect blend of art and technology, and deliver a sense of exclusivity and uniqueness for the most discerning individuals.
2D and 3D renders may differ from actual usage environment.