Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

A close-up shot of a girls face, partially in shadow, partially illuminated as she peers out from a hiding place. A close-up shot of a girls face, partially in shadow, partially illuminated as she peers out from a hiding place.

HIDE & SEEK: TIMELESS BEAUTY
TURNS INTO EXPERIENCE

Immerse yourself in a hide-and-seek journey of timeless beauty

LG SIGNATURE’s Virtual Showroom brand film was unveiled during the June 2022 Milan Design Week. A journey awaits you, where you’ll be led to a dreamy virtual space showcasing LG SIGNATURE’s premium product lineup.

Video clip showing two children playing hide and seek. As they move through the house they discover various LG Signature products.
Play

We engage you in a mischievous game of hide and seek alongside two children whose exploration unravels on another dimension. The exquisitely styled showroom turns into an enchanting avenue toward a fantasy world — a world of timeless beauty amid the luster of various furnishings.

Close-up image of a young girl bending down to look at an LG SIGNATURE product.
Close-up image of a young girl placing her hands around a lamp which illuminates.
Close-up image of the top of an LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV in Zero View.
Close-up image of a girls face reflected in the water and glass of an LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier.

The release of the virtual showroom lends you a preview into what LG SIGNATURE has in stock for our customers. On the surface, the showroom flaunts an interior fitted with Molteni&C furnishings and the stately charms of LG SIGNATURE appliances. Latent in the experiential journey, however, is a dazzling brand film.

The hallmark of LG SIGNATURE products is their masterful blend of utility and design. This is due in large part to the core values comprising our brand identity: authenticity and commitment to innovation as well as craftmanship. The delicate balance between innovation and craftmanship not only differentiate our products, but also to continue to trailblaze into the near and distant future.

LG SIGNATURE invite you to look toward the future with us. Instead of being caught in the discrepancies between the old and new, both brands innovate to embody the best of both worlds. Remarkable innovators Molteni&C and LG SIGNATURE are both supported by a loyal customer base of individuals with discerning taste. Each derive inspiration and partake every endeavour with utmost authenticity.

The Muse Factory of Projects Logo and name in pink against a white background.

A salute of gratitude goes to MUSE Factory of Projects, Francesca Molteni’s production company focusing on contemporary design and architecture, for graciously partaking in this film’s production. The virtual experience, Hide & Seek, has been filmed under the direction of Davide Fois, Mattia Colombo, and Art Director Francesca Molteni.

Close-up image of Francesca Molteni, a fair-skinned woman with shoulder length blonde hair. She is wearing a white t-shirt and a red jacket.

In the words of Francesca Molteni, “Creating imaginary worlds and universes, to be told with images, is our vocation. Attractive stories for sophisticated viewers. The challenge is even higher when the design world asks for a filmmaking story. There are values and identities to deal with, different cultures and different languages to explore. With the Hide& Seek project for LG SIGNATURE, MUSE has taken up the challenge, involved many professionals, created and shaped an original story, expressed with the magic of cinema."

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     