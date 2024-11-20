Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Singer John Legend leaning on an LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator. Singer John Legend leaning on an LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

Legendary Pairing:
John Legend Collaborates
with LG SIGNATURE

Legend’s first collaboration
with LG SIGNATURE is the holiday campaign,
Legendary Gift: the SIGNATURE

A brand-new Holiday song to keep us merry during the 2021 holiday season has just arrived: John Legend's “You Deserve It All.” This feel-good tune features Legend singing of a perfect gift he has prepared for a deserving loved one, as well as the joy of spending time together.

Picture of John Legend touching his chin against a red background. Picture of John Legend touching his chin against a red background.

Legend has received 12 Grammys to date and is one of only 16 entertainers (and the first African American man) to have attained EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status.

Legend’s constant evolution as an artist is one reason behind his rise to becoming one of the youngest EGOT winners. He has sought out new challenges in various fields beyond music, branching out to roles as actor and producer in films and musicals. Even as a musician, he has continued broadening his scope by working with artists across various genres and generations.

Living out his name as a literal legend of the entertainment world, Legend has recently collaborated with another best-in-field partner— LG SIGNATURE. Recently named brand ambassador to LG SIGNATURE, Legend will be playing a leading role in the brand’s upcoming holiday season campaign.

youtube John Legend - You Deserve It All (Official Lyric Video)

The Holiday song, “You Deserve It All,” was co-written by Legend to commemorate his new collaboration with LG SIGNATURE. It was inspired by his wish to dedicate something to people all over the world, who have made it through what has been a difficult year. In the song, Legend sings of the joy and happiness that comes from sharing the greatest of gifts with loved ones. Lyrics such as ‘the finest thing’ and ‘something special’ point to the ultra-premium nature of LG SIGNATURE’s products. On this track, he collaborated with some of the best musicians, including fellow Grammy winners Raphael Saadiq and singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor.

On November 11th, “You Deserve It All” was released on all global streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora. There is also a music video in the works, to be released this Holiday season. Starring John Legend and his favourite LG SIGNATURE products, in the music video Legend walks viewers through a modern, and festive home. Legend’s philosophy of “You Deserve It All” comes to life while a family is home for the holidays. Creative direction on the video was led by FAW (Friends at Work), while directing credits go to Drew Kirsch, who also directed videos for Taylor Swift and Shakira, directed the music video. The video will be released on Vevo, John Legend’s YouTube channel, and the LG SIGNATURE YouTube channel. For the holiday season, LG SIGNATURE will also be including a link to a Holiday Card Custom Service in e-mails sent to customers. Users can send glad tidings to their loved ones when they craft holiday e-cards using four holiday-themed templates.

Singer John Legend posing while holding a bottle of wine in front of an LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
Singer John Legend next to an LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

*You must be of legal drinking age to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly. [Raymond Vineyards], [St. Helena, California, USA]

The partnership between Legend and LG SIGNATURE will continue beyond the holiday season: At the LVE (Legend Vineyard Exclusive) event in Napa Valley next Spring, Legend plans to talk about the cutting-edge technologies that power the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. LVE is a wine label launched by Legend, a famously enthusiastic wine lover, along with world-renowned vintner Jean-Charles Boisset.
Legend has expanded the reach of the LVE label by releasing new premium wines, that pair nicely with the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, starting with mainstay Napa Valley varietals like Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. LVE recently launched 'La Vie,’ a canned French Rosé. This year, Legend is also planning to release a limited-edition wine to commemorate the partnership with LG SIGNATURE.

*The LVE wine label is not available for purchase in the Australian market.

John Legend sitting in a white chair before an LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV.

*Screen images simulated. Native 8K content required for full resolution effect. Availability of 8K content is currently limited. Picture quality dependent on source material.

All of Legend's collaborations with LG SIGNATURE — from his festive new song, 'You Deserve it All' to LVE's limited-edition wine — are devoted to the intimate moments we share with those dearest to us. This collaboration also points to LG SIGNATURE’s philosophy of ‘The Art of Essence,’ wherein cutting-edge technology and art are brought together to create premium products that embody the very essence of each appliance. It is not only the exquisite design and premium nature of LG SIGNATURE products that can offer its users "the luxuries in life". Rather, the holidays are all about coming together to host family and friends in the comfort of your home, and, through its innovative solutions, LG SIGNATURE is dedicated to making this experience more enjoyable for years to come.

Singer John Legend walking down a staircase holding onto a handrail decorated with Christmas decoration. Singer John Legend walking down a staircase holding onto a handrail decorated with Christmas decoration.
"This new song is all about
lavishing your loved ones with
the best you have to give."

Visit Global Campaign

