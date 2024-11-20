Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Lewis Hamilton sitting on a couch and behind him is the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV. Lewis Hamilton sitting on a couch and behind him is the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.

LG SIGNATURE and
Lewis Hamilton:
The pursuit of perfection

Lewis Hamilton Joins Premium Brand to Showcase the
Benefits of Innovative Technology, Refined Design and a
Dedication to Quality in New Digital Campaign

Lewis Hamilton sitting on a couch in front of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.

LG SIGNATURE is partnering with Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Lewis Hamilton for a new digital campaign highlighting the brand's premium home solutions. A natural fit for the role of LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador, Hamilton is a man of many talents with an excellent eye for detail and design. In the new campaign, he shares what motivates him to be the best in his field and how LG SIGNATURE products enrich his everyday life.

Magazine with Lewis Hamilton pictured on the front page.
Play

Perfectionist, Innovator, Intuitive, and Multitasker – keywords that describe the man himself, and which the new campaign is organized around – Lewis Hamilton has much in common with LG SIGNATURE. The effort, discipline and focus he brings to everything he does, whether it's creating a fashion line or working to improve the environment and people's lives, reflects the energy, skill and knowledge that goes into the brand's renowned technological and design leadership.

Perfectionist: Epitome of Skill,
Style and Precision

Hamilton is seen by millions around the globe as the epitome of skill, style and precision. As one might expect from someone so committed to excellence, Hamilton pursues the very best when it comes to home appliances, too. The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K boasts unparalleled picture quality, with more than 33 million self-lighting pixels delivering extraordinary colour reproduction and jaw-droppingly realistic images. When not spending time with his family or playing with his beloved English bulldog, Roscoe, Hamilton enjoys being able to relax and experience the ultimate in home entertainment with the stunning, state-of-the-art LG SIGNATURE TV.

Lewis Hamilton sitting on a couch watching LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K ZX TV.

Innovator: Combining
Technology and Artistry

Hamilton has an intrinsic appreciation of art and design, which can be seen in his beautifully appointed home and personal style, and in his successful clothing lines. He also believes that art and technology go hand in hand, and in his modern, luxurious living environment, one will find an array of premium products and appliances that boast incomparable functionality as well as elegant style, such as the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Lewis Hamilton leaning against the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. Lewis Hamilton leaning against the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
Lewis Hamilton pressing the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's Glass Touch Display. Lewis Hamilton pressing the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's Glass Touch Display.

Importantly, the Wine Cellar ensures the right conditions for Lewis's favourite specialty foods. Its Convertible Drawer, which allows him to switch between fridge and freezer modes, is ideal for preserving the individual tastes and textures of the diverse selection of vegan cheeses he enjoys as part of his healthy diet. Lewis can also easily grab a snack from the Auto Lift Drawer™, as it automatically opens and lifts up with just one push of a button.

As someone who doesn't like being constrained by clunky, hard-to-navigate pieces of hardware, Hamilton loves how LG's innovative creation offers user-friendly convenience while also providing the aesthetic beauty that matches his sense of style and home décor.

Intuitive: Style and Technology

Hamilton has great natural instincts when it comes to styling and design which he has showcased through his successful clothing line.

Lewis Hamilton touching the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator InstaView®. Lewis Hamilton touching the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator InstaView®.
Lewis Hamilton leaning against the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator. Lewis Hamilton leaning against the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

Similarly, the the LG SIGNATURE InstaView® reflects modern design in refrigeration with user friendly features. Just by knocking on the tinted glass door of the fridge, Hamilton can instantly see what's inside the Door-in-Door® compartment without having to open it. And when he wants to access some of the healthy food options he keeps in the compartment, he can do so without letting cool air escape from the main storage area.

Multitasker: Managing Multiple Roles

The very definition of "well-rounded," Hamilton excels at everything he turns his hand too, making it look easy to manage multiple roles and perform to the highest level, year after year.

An outstanding multitasker in its own right, the LG SIGNATURE TWINWash® Washer Dryer Combo has the ability to take care of two loads of laundry at once. The washer also provides flawless care for Hamilton's clothes, keeping them spotless without shrinking or harming the fabrics. Moreover, Hamilton admires the timeless minimalism of the appliance’s design, particularly the way its circular, black glass door juxtaposes the high-quality white enamel-coated finish on the front panel.

Lewis Hamilton working-out in his living room next to the LG SIGNATURE TWINWash® Washer Dryer Combo.
Lewis Hamilton touching TWINWash® Washer Dryer Combo's Touch Screen Circular User Interface.

With his love of functional and intuitive tech, Lewis Hamilton is an obvious choice for the role of LG SIGNATURE Technology ambassador. Motivated to make the world a better place, Lewis is an aspirational figure whose luxury lifestyle seamlessly combines artistry and technology – much like LG SIGNATURE premium home solutions.

