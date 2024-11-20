Step 1

Pour milk into a 3 litre (12 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 for about 5-6 minutes until temperature reaches 60°C. Set aside covered, for 20 minutes or until temperature has cooled down to 40°C on a cooks thermometer. Whisk the yoghurt into the milk, cover with plastic wrap. Follow SENSOR COOK MENU instructions for yoghurt and set cooking time for 5 hours. When set, remove from oven. Place in the fridge overnight.



Step 2

Meanwhile, make the granola. Preheat LG NEO Convection Oven to 180°C. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Spread half the mixture over the ‘crisp tray'. Place on low rack in the microwave. Microwave, stirring halfway through, for 15 minutes or until golden and aromatic. Spoon onto a baking tray to cool. Repeat with remaining granola mixture. Set aside to cool and harden. Once cooled, store in an airtight container until serving.