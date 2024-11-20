We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38L Stainless Steel SolarDOM Oven with Infraspeed Heater
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Microwave Power
900W
-
Infraspeed Heater Power Output (max)
450W
-
Grill Power
1750W
-
Convection Power
2150W
-
Grill Temperature Range
40°C - 110°C
-
Convection Temperature Range
100°C - 230°C
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS -
-
Overall Volume
38L
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
527 mm x 515 mm x 398 mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
625 mm x 574 mm x 470 mm
-
Weight
28kg
-
Turntable Size
406mm
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Quick Start Button
Yes
-
Electronic Clock
Yes
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Interior Type
Stainless Steel Interior
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
5 (900W, 600W, 360W, 180W, 90W)
-
Infraspeed Heater
Yes
-
Auto Sensor Cooking
Yes
PRESET COOKING MODES -
-
Defrost Modes
4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)
-
Aussie Cook Modes
12 (Frozen Pizza, French Fried, Whole Chicken, Chicken Pieces, Frozen Dinner, Roast Pork, Roast Beef, Jacket Potatoes, Lasagne, Meat Pie, Pork Chops, Lamb Chops)
-
Steam Cook Modes
12 (Vegetables Small Cut, Vegetables Large Cut, Fish Fillet, Chicken Breast, Chicken Legs, Tomato, Eggs, Ground Meat, Sausages, Shellfish, Whole Fish, Ham)
-
Sensor Cook Modes
4 (Reheat Rice, Fresh Vegetables, Reheat Soup, Frozen Vegetables).
-
Grill Modes
5 (Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Food Dry, Proof, Plate Warming)
-
Healthy Fry
5 (Chicken Schnitzel, Chicken Nuggets, Crumbed Fish, Hamburger Patties, Sausages)
