NeoChef, 39L Smart Inverter Convection Oven
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Finish
Black
-
Door Type
Pull Down with Hidden Handle
-
Door Glass
Clear
-
Controller Type
Touch Button with Dial Control
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Remaining
Yes
CAVITY
-
Overall Volume
39L
-
Interior Type
Easy Clean Coating (Anti-Bacterial)
-
Round Cavity
Yes
-
Turntable Size
360mm
-
Turntable Type
Glass
POWER OUTPUT -
-
Microwave Power
1100W
-
Power Levels (Microwave)
10 (1100W, 990W, 880W, 770W, 660W, 550W, 440W, 330W, 220W, 110W)
-
Convection Power
1750W
-
Grill Power
900W
-
Smart Inverter Technology
Yes
OPTIONS -
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes (30 Second Intervals)
AUTO COOK MENUS -
-
Inverter Defrost
4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)
-
Slow Cook
4 (Slow Cook, Food Dry, Proof, Keep Warm)
-
Defrost & Cook (Inverter Cook)
8 (Baguette/Croissant, Cheese Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Frozen Lasagne, Frozen Pizza (Thick), Frozen Pizza (Thin), Salmon Fillets, Shrimp)
-
Popular Menu (Inverter Cook)
8 (Apple Tart, Lamb Chops, Lasagne, Meat Pie, Pork Chops, Potato Gratin, Rice/Pasta, Stuffed Zucchini)
-
Roast & Bake (Inverter Cook)
8 (Baked Potatoes, Cookies, Fresh Pizza, Roast Beef, Roast, Chicken, Roast Pork, Roast Vegetables, Small Cakes)
-
Sensor Cook
6 (Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Risotto, Soup/Sauce)
-
Air Fry
8 (Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Risotto, Control Panel Soup/Sauce)
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (W x D x H)
540mm x 523mm x 325mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
614mm x 573mm x 381mm
-
Weight (Unit)
15.3kg
EAN
-
EAN
8806091025067
WARRANTY
-
Microwave
2 Years
-
Smart Inverter Magnetron
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).
