42L Black/Stainless Steel Facia Microwave with Healthy Fry and Crispy Reheat options
All Spec
POWER OUTPUT -
-
Microwave Power
900W
-
Power levels
900W/720W/540W/360W/180W
-
Grill
1350W (2150 max)
-
Convection
2150W
ACCESSORIES
-
Steam Chef
Yes
-
Rack
Yes (High & Low)
-
Glass Tray
Yes
-
Drip Dish
Yes
