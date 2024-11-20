We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" LG Professional LCD Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
32" (81 cm)
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1366x768 (WXGA)
-
Brightness
450cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Response Time
6.5ms (G to G)
-
Dynamic CR
20,000:1
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200mm x 200mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
51.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
80.29cm x 49.30cm x 9.98cm
-
Weight (kg)
13.2kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
88.3cm x 57.8cm x 17.7cm
-
Packed Weight
13.98kg
CONNECTIVITY INPUT
-
Digital
HDMI/DVI(1) with HDCP
-
Analog
Component (BNC 1), Composite (BNC 1), RGB
-
Audio
RGB/DVI(3.5Φ 1) , Component(RCA 1), Composite(RCA 1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1)
-
USB
Yes(1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT
-
Digital
No
-
Analog
RGB(1), Composite(BNC 1)
-
Audio
Composite(RCA 1), External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C(1)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temp. Sensor, USB playback, ISM Method, Key Lock
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
DPMS
1W(RGB), 1W(HDMI/DVI)
-
Typical
100W
-
Power Off
0.5W
STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC, C-Tick
-
ErP
Yes
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC Compatible(optional)
Yes
-
External Media Player Attatchable
No
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG
-
Optional
RW220 (Wall Mount), ST3210K (Stand), SP0000K (Speaker)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Compatibility
Elite-S, eZ-net Manager
ENVIRONMENT CONDITION
-
Operation Temperature
0˚C to 40˚C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
