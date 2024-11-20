23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
24BR650B-C

front view
23.8" Full HD IPS Display

Wide Viewing Angles

The Full HD monitor with IPS technology delivers clear and consistent images with accurate colour reproduction from wide viewing angles.

Full HD IPS Display providing with wide viewing angle.

Display
23.8" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Colour Calibrated
Usability
Daisy Chain
USB Type-C™
Convenience
Multi Ports

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance like reading a paper book.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance like reading a paper book which helps to reduce eye fatigue and also provides eye comfort.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

LG Full HD monitor with USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort supports Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two LG Full HD monitors and a laptop using a DisplayPort cable and a USB Type-C™ cable.

productive workstation with USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort.

*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Display.

Display

Data.

Data

Power Delivery.

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Built-in Speakers

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

This monitor supports built-in stereo speaker. It can help you to get extra space on your desk and solve the concern about cluttered wires and cables of external speakers.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Multi Ports

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), and USB (1Up/3Down) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and Headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (1Up/3Down) and Headphone out port.

*USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort cable are included in the package (USB, HDMI and RJ45 cable are NOT included).

Versitile Design

The monitor allows for convenient height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments to create an optimised working environment.
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~25°
The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

±30°
The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

Bi-Direction
The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

0~130mm

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(FHD/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 @ 75Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    613 x 184 x 491

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.6 x 548 x 256

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.6 x 323 x 50

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.7

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    14.8W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    23W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

