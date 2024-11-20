We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37" Full HD Widescreen Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
37"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (Full HD)
-
Pixels (HxVx3)
6,220,800
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,500:1, 10,000:1 (DCR)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Colour Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H)/Anti-glare
-
Life Time
50,000 Hours (Landscape)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600x400 (AP-WX60)
-
Bezel Width
53.7mm
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI/DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI/DVI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75 Hz(RGB), 60 Hz(HDMI/DVI)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5 MHz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Colour Temperature Control
Warm/Medium/Cool
REAR INPUTS
-
Component Video
1 Hi-Res
-
PC Input via 15-Pin Sub
1/1
-
Composite Video Input/Output
1/1
-
Audio Output
1
-
Audio Inputs
2 Plus PC Sound
-
HDTV Formats
Component (720p/1080i/1080P) / HDMI (720P/1080i/1080p)
-
PC Formats
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
Yes
-
RS-232C Input/Output
1 / 1, Female-to-Female Crossed Type
-
RJ-45
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Split Zoom
Yes, supports natural mode
-
Display Control
Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling, Instant Messaging, Self Diagnosis (Temp, FAN, Lamp, Power Detect), Alarm Service through mailing, Easy Tile mode setup, S/W upgrade via Network, USB Playback
-
Set-up
Language (English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian)
-
ISM Method
Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion/Dot wash
-
Advanced
Colour Temp/Dynamic Contrast/Dynamic Colour/Noise Reduction/Gamma/Black Level/Film Mode
-
Time
Clock/On/Off Time/Sleep Timer/Auto Off/Power on Delay
-
Information Display
Serial Number, MNT S/W Version, Lan S/W Version, IP Address, MAC Address
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
150W
-
Power Consumption (DPMS)
1W (RGB), 2W (HDMI)
-
Power Consumption (Switch Off)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
928.1x571.2x112.5mm
