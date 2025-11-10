We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Monitor 27 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White
Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite
content effortlessly with various streaming apps* and set up a
home office environment with a connected PC.
webOS ready
Personalised discoveries await
With webOS, explore discover content on built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.*
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Easily control your appliances
The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.*
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.*
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
To use this function, connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
Full HD IPS display
Brilliant colours, sharp picture
The 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by brining colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.
Simple design
Stylish space-saving design
Multi ports
A variety of ports
Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.*
*1 x HDMI cable is included with the monitor.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
1920x1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%(CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Curvature
NO
Display - Response Time
5ms
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms
Resolution
1920x1080
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%(CIE1931)
Curvature
NO
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
Size [cm]
68.6
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
D-Sub
NO
DVI-D
NO
Component (Resolution)
NO
Composite (Resolution)
NO
HDMI
2EA
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
NO
DP Version
NO
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
NO
Headphone out
NO
Mic In
NO
S-Video
NO
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
NO
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A 2EA)
USB Upstream Port
NO
USB-C (Data Transmission)
NO
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
NO
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PIP
NO
PBP
NO
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
Reader Mode
NO
VRR
NO
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Camera
NO
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
OneClick Stand
NO
SOUND
Dolby Atmos
NO
DTS Headphone:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
5W x2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
768 x 126 x 435
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.4
INFO
Product name
Smart Monitor (FHD)
Year
2025
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
19V 2.1A
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
Display Port
NO
DVI-D
NO
DVI-D (Colour/Length)
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES(according to country)
Remote Controller
YES (White Slim)
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
NO
STANDARD
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
