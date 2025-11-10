About Cookies on This Site

Smart Monitor 27 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White

27U511SA-W
Front view of the 27 Inch LG MyView (27SR50F-W) White Smart Monitor with FHD resolution, webOS and a remote control
Front view of the 27 Inch LG MyView (27SR50F-W) White Smart Monitor with FHD resolution, webOS and a remote control
Key Features

  • 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • Slim & Flat style stand
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard
  • Magic Remote support
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
More
LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.

Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite

content effortlessly with various streaming apps* and set up a

home office environment with a connected PC.

LG Smart Monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

WebOS ready

Work without a PC

Mirror from your devices

Full HD IPS display

Control with ThinQ

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

webOS ready

Personalised discoveries await

With webOS, explore discover content on built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.*

webOS 23 new home.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.*

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.*

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

To use this function, connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colours, sharp picture

The 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by brining colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

Stylish space-saving design.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Multi ports

A variety of ports

Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.*

*1 x HDMI cable is included with the monitor.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%(CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Display - Curvature

    NO

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%(CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • HDMI

    2EA

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • DP Version

    NO

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A 2EA)

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    Auto Brightness

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

SOUND

  • Dolby Atmos

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    5W x2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    768 x 126 x 435

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.4

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart Monitor (FHD)

  • Year

    2025

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V 2.1A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI-D (Colour/Length)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES(according to country)

  • Remote Controller

    YES (White Slim)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

