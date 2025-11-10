We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32 Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and Built-in Speakers - White
My kind of screen
Work smart and play with the slim LG MyView 32 Inch Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K VA display, and enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
Personalised discoveries await
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
AI concierge
Listening to your tastes
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Great display for both work and play
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
Easily control your LG ThinQ enabled appliances.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard. LG MyView Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English/Korean/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
*Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Stylish space-saving design
*Tilt: 5~15˚.
A variety of interfaces
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
80
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:01:00
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Response Time
5ms
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
HDR Effect
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
HW Calibration
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker safe
YES
Reader Mode
NO
Colour Weakness
NO
Super Resolution+
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
AMD FreeSync™
NO
VESA Adaptive Sync
NO
VESA ClearMR
NO
Black Stabiliser
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
Crosshair
NO
FPS Counter
NO
OverClocking
NO
User Defined Key
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
RGB LED Lighting
NO
PBP
NO
PIP
NO
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
NO
Mic
NO
Equaliser
YES
Bluetooth Speaker
YES
ACCESSORY
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
Magic Remote Controller
NO
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
D-Sub
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES
Display Port
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)
USB A to B
NO
Camera
NO
SOUND
Speaker
5W x2
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
DTS HP:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
37.7
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
33
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
40W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 509.8 x 209.9
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 429.4 x 45.8
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
877 x 131 x 502
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.6kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2kg
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
NO
DVI-D
NO
DisplayPort
NO
HDMI
YES(2ea)
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
Daisy Chain
NO
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
Built-in KVM
NO
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
Audio In
NO
Mic In
NO
Headphone Out
NO
Line out
NO
Camera Port
POGO
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SW APPLICATION
LG Switch
NO
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO<BR>
Dual Controller
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
NETWORK
Bluetooth
YES
LAN
NO
Wi-Fi
YES
INFO
Product name
32SR73U-W
Year
2024
SMART CONVENIENCE
Home Hub
YES
Web Browser
YES
USB Media Player
YES
Voice Recognition
YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
ThinQ App
YES
Wireless Screen Share
YES
AirPlay
YES
Remote Desktop
YES
CONTROL KEY/IR
Key Type
Joystick
What people are saying
