Smart Monitor 32 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and built-in FHD Webcam - White
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smarter, play better
Make your work smarter and play better with the LG Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K IPS display and enjoy its slim design. You can enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.
Personalized discoveries await
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control and built-in webcam are included in the package.
**You can get recommendations based on your taste, such as profile information, recently played content, and search history.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
Home Office
Home Office ready
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game*
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Myview Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are not included in the package (sold separately).
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
**Supported services may differ by country.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related video call services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Great display for both work and play
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Easily control your appliances
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG Myview Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Myview Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Stylish, yet minimal
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt: -5~15˚, Height: 0~110mm.
Easy control and connectivity
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor. The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
A variety of interface
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
Display - Curvature
NO
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Curvature
NO
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Colour Bit
10bit
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
D-Sub
NO
Built-in KVM
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
NO
DP Version
N/A
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES(3ea)
Headphone out
NO
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
Line out
NO
Mic In
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C, 2EA)
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1EA)
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Colour Weakness
NO
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
PIP
NO
PBP
NO
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
HW Calibration
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
Black Stabiliser
NO
Crosshair
NO
Others (Features)
NO
Reader Mode
NO
FPS Counter
NO
VRR
NO
Super Resolution+
NO
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
OverClocking
NO
User Defined Key
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
RGB LED Lighting
NO
Camera
YES
Mic
NO
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
DTS Headphone:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
5W x2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
944 x 545 x 141
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714 x 608.2 x 217
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714 x 420.2 x 23.5
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.8
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.5
INFO
Product name
Smart Monitor (UHD)
Year
2023
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
31W
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
34.3W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
19.5V, 10.8A
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
Display Port
NO
DVI-D
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
Others (Accessory)
USB A to C Gender, User Screw 2EA
Power Cord
YES
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
NO
USB-C
YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)
SMART FEATURES
Voice Assistants
YES (Need to buy Magic Remote Controller separately)
Wi-Fi
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
NO
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
N/A
LG UltraGear™ Studio
N/A
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
