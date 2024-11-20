We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 inch UltraGear UHD Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (68.5cm) Flatscreen
-
Panel Technology
Nano IPS™
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness
400 cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time
1ms (GTG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.07B
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (Typ)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
609 x 575 x 291mm (Up)
609 x 465 x 291mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
609 x 352 x 54 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
7.9kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
5.7kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
735 x 200 x 522 mm
-
Packed Weight
11.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI (ver 2.1) x2
DisplayPort (ver 1.4) x1
-
USB
USB Upstream (ver 3.0)
USB Downstream (ver 3.0) x2
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
DisplayPort Cable, HDMI Cable, USB 3.0 Upstream Cable, Mouse Holder
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, HDR Effect, Reader Mode, AMD FreeSync™ (Premium Pro), G-SYNC Compatible, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, OnScreen Control, OverClocking, Sphere Lighting, True Colour Pro, LG UltraGear™ Control Centre, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
-
Stand
Tilt / Height / Pivot
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
65W (Typ), 95W (Max)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
