32'' UHD HDR Monitor with FreeSync
Large Display Immersion
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Vivid Colour & HDR
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
Multimedia Features
AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®
Immersive Gaming Experience
The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Vivid and Realistic
Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
Versatile Design
Height
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 230
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7(↑) 714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.7
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Depend on Country
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
