We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' UHD HDR Monitor with USB-C Connectivity
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" Flat
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Colour Gamut
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Response Time
4ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver 2.0)
DisplayPort (ver 1.4)
-
USB
USB-C
-
Output (Rear)
USB Downstream x 2 (ver 3.0)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
Speakers x2
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
HMDI x1, DisplayPort x1, USB-C x1
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
714 x 596 x 239 mm(Up)
714 x 486 x 239 mm(Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
714 x 420 x 46 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
8.4kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
6.7kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
821 x 507 x 226 mm
-
Packed Weight
12.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
216kWh / year
-
Active Standby
0.92W
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / No
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, Dynamic Action Sync, Smart Energy Saving, Dual Controller, OnScreen Control, Black Stabiliser, 2x 5W Speakers, Maxx Audio
-
Stand
Tilt / Height / Pivot
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
55W (typ)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.