27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP600K-W

27UP600K-W

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

Enjoy 4K and HDR content as you have never imagined.

Immersive Display

27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Narrow Bezel Design

Vivid Colour & HDR

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Dynamic Action Sync
Tilt Adjustable Stand

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect for SDR Content

The UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into near HDR-quality video on the screen. This helps improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wide Viewing Angles

This monitor, with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for content creators, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate on screen colour reproduction.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

The 27UP600K monitor introduces a new era of 4K HDR support for console gaming - delivering the thrills of great image quality and sound, along with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabiliser to help you win your battles.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
  • OFF
  • ON

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Content

Vivid and Realistic

Enjoy HDR content from a variety of different streaming services. Experience vivid brightness and the wide colour range when playing on this LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Remote control and set-top box not included.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    712 x 436 x 154

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.8

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2024

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    24W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

