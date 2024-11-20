We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Immersive Display
27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Narrow Bezel Design
Vivid Colour & HDR
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Features
Dynamic Action Sync
Tilt Adjustable Stand
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect for SDR Content
The UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into near HDR-quality video on the screen. This helps improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.
The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Immersive Gaming Experience
The 27UP600K monitor introduces a new era of 4K HDR support for console gaming - delivering the thrills of great image quality and sound, along with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabiliser to help you win your battles.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
-
OFF
-
ON
Black Stabiliser
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Content
Vivid and Realistic
Enjoy HDR content from a variety of different streaming services. Experience vivid brightness and the wide colour range when playing on this LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
Remote control and set-top box not included.
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
712 x 436 x 154
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
44W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
24W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
