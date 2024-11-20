We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" Flat
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
400 cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
614 x 569 x 239 mm (Up)
614 x 459 x 239 mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
614 x 364 x 45 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
5.9kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.1kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
694 x 496 x 212 mm
-
Packed Weight
8.9kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI (ver 2.0) x2
DisplayPort (ver 1.4) x1
-
USB
USB-C x1, USB Downstream x2
-
Audio
Headphone Out, Built-in Speaker
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
HMDI x1, DP x1, USB Type C x1
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, HDR Effect, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, Dynamic Action Sync, Smart Energy Saving, Dual Controller, OnScreen Control, Black Stabiliser
-
Stand
Tilt / Height / Pivot
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
44W (Typ)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.