We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Details Mastered
This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. My differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Gaming Performance
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. My differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Immersive Console Gaming
Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment of use.
Supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
-
Not apply DAS
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Content
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
Easy and Comfortable
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Curvature
NO
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86.4%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
NO
-
Others (Features)
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 293.3 x 459.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.75
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.95
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
37W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
36W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19.5V, 10.8A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Others (Accessory)
NO
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
N/A
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
N/A
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.