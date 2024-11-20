We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
24" (61 cm)
-
Panel Technology
TN (LED backlit)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000 : 1 (Native)
-
Dynamic CR
5M:1 (Digital fine contrast)
-
Response Time
1ms (Motion 240 On)
-
Viewing Angle
170° x 160°
-
Control Key
Joy Stick
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
45W
-
Power Type
Built-In-Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
105 (kWh/Year)
-
Star Rating
4 (Stars)
-
Passive Standby
0.65 (W)
-
Safety
TCO, UL(cUL), TUV-TYPE, CB scheme
-
EMC
FCC Class "B"/CE, C-tick
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
