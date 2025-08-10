We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 300Hz QHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 27G640A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 1440p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
Immerse in true colours, dominate the game
Our gaming monitor delivers a wide colour spectrum, covering 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. With VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, it reproduces high-fidelity colours for a truly immersive and realistic gaming experience.
Fluid gaming motion with 300Hz refresh rate
Experience ultra-smooth, crystal-clear visuals with a blazing 300Hz refresh rate that helps reduce motion blur. Every frame pulls you deeper into the action for truly immersive gameplay.
Blazing-fast 1ms (GtG) response time for seamless, high-speed gameplay
With an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response time, our monitor minimises reverse ghosting and helps ensure rapid responsiveness — delivering a whole new level of gaming performance.
Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Smooth motion, infinite play
Experience reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVIDIA-tested, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair
The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.
FPS Counter
The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.
Clutter-minimising, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and 3-side narrow bezel design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments. The clutter-minimising L-stand is crafted to help save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
232.8 × 232.8 mm
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Size [cm]
68.378
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
15W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
810×165×465mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.68×539.1x239(UP) / 613.68x389.1x239(DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.68×365.77×57.44mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.4kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.47kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
33W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (Ver 2.1)
