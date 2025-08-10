Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27G640A-B.AAUQ
Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayHDR 400 with DCI-P3 95%
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side narrow bezel design
  • Clutter-minimising L-Stand
More

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

27-inch QHD 300Hz 1ms (GtG)
Gaming Monitor

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 16:9 QHD IPS 2560x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 300Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, USB-C with 15W Power Delivery and HDMI 2.1, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Display

Clarity that keeps you in control

With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 1440p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.

Close-up of the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Immerse in true colours, dominate the game

Our gaming monitor delivers a wide colour spectrum, covering 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. With VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, it reproduces high-fidelity colours for a truly immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor, showcasing vivid colours with 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

SPEED

Fluid gaming motion with 300Hz refresh rate

Experience ultra-smooth, crystal-clear visuals with a blazing 300Hz refresh rate that helps reduce motion blur. Every frame pulls you deeper into the action for truly immersive gameplay.

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 27G640A’s 300Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Blazing-fast 1ms (GtG) response time for seamless, high-speed gameplay

With an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response time, our monitor minimises reverse ghosting and helps ensure rapid responsiveness — delivering a whole new level of gaming performance.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

TECHNOLOGY

Smooth motion, infinite play

Experience reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVIDIA-tested, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Clutter-minimising, sleek design

Experience hexagon lighting and 3-side narrow bezel design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments. The clutter-minimising L-stand is crafted to help save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

' -45° ~ 45°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

'-5° ~ 21°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

150mm

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

'-90° ~ 90°

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

USB Type C icon.

USB Type-C™ 

'PD 15W

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1 

with DSC

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    232.8 × 232.8 mm

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.378

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    810×165×465mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.68×539.1x239(UP) / 613.68x389.1x239(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.68×365.77×57.44mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.4kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.47kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.4kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    33W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (Ver 2.1)

