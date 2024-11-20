Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ 27 Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor | 144Hz, 1ms (GtG), G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium, DisplayHDR™ 400

27GR93U-B

(2)
Front view of the 27 Inch LG UltraGear (27GR93U-B) gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time

Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
144Hz Refresh Rate

Display

27" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is very vivid and clear.
UHD 4K Display

Stunning Gaming Imagery

The UHD 4K display supports the express high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes.

The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is clear and colourful.
HDR400 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.

The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming

Thanks to the IPS 1ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode)
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows two compared animations, a car running in the game. The two animations look the same, but the first one that does not apply a 144Hz refresh rate is less clear than another.
144Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at a target easily.

*To enable the 144Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The monitor displays high-quality moving images.
UHD@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

27GR93U is capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GR93U is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Narrow Bezel Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.

Borderless design monitor.

Bezel Design

3-side
Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
It shows the bottom part of the monitor that has a 4-pole headphone port and a headphone cable linked to it.

4-pole Headphone out

Enjoy your games while having voice chat and experience virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X

*Headsets sold separately.

The animation shows the customized Modes for the Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customise the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.*

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.*

FPS Counter

Without installing separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) while in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    691 x 184 x 498

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7(↑) 613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    50W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    65W (19V / 3.42A)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable holder / Mouse holder

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

