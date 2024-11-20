Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ 32 Inch | 180Hz 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor | QHD, 1ms (GtG)

32GS60QC-B

(0)
Front view of the 32 Inch LG UltraGear (32GS60QC-B) curved gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time

UltraGear™ Logo.




Born to game

Get ahead with 1000R ultimate immersion.

Immerse yourself in the 1000R curve

A natural 1000R curve is just the beginning. Experience gaming at a satisfying 180Hz speed, as well as amazing picture quality and usability.

Display

31.5” curved QHD (2560x1440)
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Speed

180Hz refresh rate
1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

AMD FreeSync™*
VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

32-inch QHD with 1000R curve

Seamless curve, uninterrupted game playing

Experience the 1000R curvature, which fits almost everyone's field of sight. This monitor reproduces vivid scenes with a remarkable 180Hz refresh rate, for an experience that feels more realistic and immersive.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

180Hz refresh rate

New speed.
New standard.

You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.

1ms (GtG) response time

Incredible speed lets you dive into gaming

With a 1ms (GtG at Faster) response time, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamer reaction more precise.​

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

High-quality color robot images with sRGB 99% and HDR10.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Experience true-to-life colour

This monitor supports a wide colour gamut, sRGB 99% (Typ.) and HDR10,
reproducing high-fidelity colours for gamers to enjoy.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

This monitor is VESA AdaptiveSync Display certified, and geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync

With FreeSync technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. Sync feature is turned off in the left image, and turned on in the right image.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

The 3-side virtually borderless design enhances the immersive nature of your game, while its tilt-adjustable base helps you play it more comfortably. The streamlined and compact L stand takes up very little desk surface, allowing you to minimise clutter in your gaming environment.
Borderless design monitor icon.

Virtually borderless design

3-side virtually borderless
Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~+15°

LG UltraGear™ 1000R curved gaming monitor-27GS60QC

HDMI icon.

HDMI

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Set up your gaming style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair*

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter^

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.272 x 0.272 mm

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    94

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1000R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • VESA Adaptive Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    24W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    699.9 x 508.1 x 226.5

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    699.9 x 421.2 x 111.9

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    780.0 x 500.0 x 180.0

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.7

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

What people are saying

