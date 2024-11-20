We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraGear™ 32 inch OLED 4K UHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG), Dual-Mode, Pixel Sound
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The new genre of
gaming monitor
This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Display
32" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro
^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.
Brilliant to magnificent play
The brilliant OLED monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The explosion of colours
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Extremely fast
0.03ms response time
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Gamer-centric design
Fully utilise your desk space
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Show off your game
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Comfortable but vibrant viewing
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
^DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package, they must be purchased separately at additional cost.
Award-winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.*
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.
How to Protect your OLED
*This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joystick included in the package.
*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and the sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
32
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
32
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814 x 0.1814
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1.5M:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Curvature
NO
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1.2M:1
-
Colour Bit
10bit
-
Size [cm]
79.9
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
973 x 183 x 544
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19.5V, 10.8A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
Door, Mouse holder
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
N/A
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
N/A
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
What people are saying
