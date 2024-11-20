Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
UltraGear™ 32 inch OLED 4K UHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG), Dual-Mode, Pixel Sound

32GS95UE-B

UltraGear™ 32 inch OLED 4K UHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG), Dual-Mode, Pixel Sound

Front view
CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Computer Peripherals & Accessories

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The new genre of
gaming monitor

Witness the big bang of innovative technologies, Dual-Mode, and Pixel Sound.
This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

32" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

The wider 4K OLED monitor.
32" 4K OLED

Finally,the wide 32" 4K OLED

Indulge in a wider gaming experience with the 32 inch 4K OLED monitor designed for gamers ready to dive into a broader world. Impeccably fitting your desk, it will truly captivate your view with a grand sense of scale.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The wider 4K OLED monitor.
World’s first certified

Dual-Mode,
double the wonder 

No more hesitation between refresh rate and resolution. With the world's first VESA-certified Dual-Mode*, gamers can now fully enjoy vivid, graphically-rich imagery and fast-paced action, and switch between 4K 240Hz and Full HD 480Hz on this 4K Dual Mode OLED monitor screen, with just a press of a hotkey.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.

The brighter^ OLED

Brilliant to magnificent play

The brilliant OLED monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio* and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.​

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Videoen viser, at lyden kommer fra selve skærmen, og lyden bevæger sig samtidig med, at hver pixel på skærmen bevæger sig.
Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™

Blasting sound
on every pixel move

Immerse yourself in a whole new level of game sound which comes from the front of the 32 inch OLED monitor, transforming every in-game movement into audio. With DTS® Virtual:X™ and up to 7.1 channels, you can feel the game sound surrounding you like never before.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric design

Fully utilise your desk space

Unveiling UltraGear's new Unity Hexagonal Design. This streamlined, unique and compact design takes up very little desk surface, allowing you to minimise clutter and maximise comfort in your gaming environment.

New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.

Front image in an ambient cut.

Back light image in an ambient cut.

Swivel adjustable icon.
Swivel
Tilt adjustable icon.
Tilt
Height adjustable icon.
Height
Pivotable icon.
Pivot

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Show off your game

Anti-glare & Low reflection technology provides a clear viewing experience by minimising screen distractions caused by surrounding light.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Comfortable but vibrant viewing

Experience brilliant colours comfortably, with LG's OLED panels* and Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.


DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming output
with an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI^ so that gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD resolution and 240Hz* using either the Display Port or HDMI port.

*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
^DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.
4-pole headphone out

Plugin for
immersive sound effect

Experience virtual, immersive, and 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. Or, simply connect your headset* with 4-pole headphones out to enjoy gaming and Pixel Sound, while having a voice chat.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package, they must be purchased separately at additional cost.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.*

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

How to Protect your OLED

You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move'*, which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

*This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joystick included in the package.
*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair*

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter^

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio software.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colours updated

By utilising the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio*, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and the sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    32

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    32

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1814 x 0.1814

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1.5M:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1.2M:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

  • Size [cm]

    79.9

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    973 x 183 x 544

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2024

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19.5V, 10.8A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    Door, Mouse holder

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    N/A

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    N/A

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

