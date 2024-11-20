Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ 48 Inch UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor | G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium, HDR10

LG UltraGear™ 48 Inch UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor | G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium, HDR10

48GQ900-B

LG UltraGear™ 48 Inch UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor | G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium, HDR10

Front view of the 48 Inch LG UltraGear (48GQ900-B) gaming monitor with 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms MBR response time

UltraGear™ Logo.

Gear Up, Game On1

Gear Up, Game On

Display
UHD 4K OLED Display
Anti-glare & Low reflection
1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10
Speed
0.1ms (GtG at Faster)
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)
4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Expand Your Gaming Experience

The UHD 4K OLED display delivers outstanding clarity and realistic picture quality with the assistance of HDR10. Immerse yourself in your games with the large 48-inch screen.

Widen Your Gaming View.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

Experience an immersive gaming experience with rich colour expression, wide contrast ratio and fast response time.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED
  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, users can experience a gaming experience as intended by the creators.?

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Anti-Glare

See Your Game Clearly

Anti-Glare & low reflection technology provides a viewing experience with reduced screen distraction from the surrounding environment.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

0.1ms (GtG at Faster) Response time

Gaming Speed

0.1ms (GtG at Faster) response time helps reduce reverse ghosting and enables objects to render clearly. Enjoy your gaming experience with smooth movement and fluid visuals.

Reduserer uskarpe konturer og ghosting i spill med 0,1 ms.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.

Smooth Gameplay

120Hz (Overclock138Hz) helps gamers see the next frame quickly and helps images appear smoothly.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

LG 48GQ900 is capable of up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) without fuss either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

Play the game with UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O / C 138Hz) refresh rate.

*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Image dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

48GQ900 is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​ *Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image)

Gamer-centric Design

The side stand and ultra-slim design helps to deliver an optimised gaming solution for your preferred gaming location.

Gamer-centric Design.

UltraGear™ Remote Control
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control at Once

The UltraGear™ Remote Control lets you set and control your monitor. Turning it on or off, adjust the sound, change modes and more….
4-pole Headphone out.

Immersive Sound Experience

Experience impressive sound with 2 x 20W stereo speakers. Enjoy your games and have a voice chat simultaneously by connecting your headphones. Immerse yourself in virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.
The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Use the On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customise the monitor settings.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.*

FPS Counter

Without installing separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) while in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.

Accurate Colours

Optimise colour performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio. Make the most of the LG OLED 4K display and its wide colour spectrum.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.274 x 0.274

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    264 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Size [cm]

    120.7193

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(3ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    300 x 200

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Speaker

    20W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1285 x 771 x 173

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    19.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    16.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    15.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    253W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    175W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

