34-inch UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Monitor with Built-in Webcam & Mic
Accurate Colour and Wide Viewing Angles
WQHD IPS Display providing with wide viewing angle.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
More Space for Multi-Tasking
The UltraWide™ WQHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) displays various programs at once.
Boost Usability & Security
Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam offering integrated mic.
*To use Webcam, your computer and monitor should be connected by USB Type-C™ or USB Upstream cable.
*USB Type-C™ cable is included in the package (USB Upstream cable is NOT included).
Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup
This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.
*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort and HDMI cable are included in the package (USB and RJ45 cable are NOT included).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Versatile Design
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.72
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
Mic In
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440X1440@ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Others (Features)
KVM, PBP, Ethernet
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Camera
YES
-
Mic
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
988 x 571 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 617.6 x 252.9(↑) 816.7 x 467.6 x 252.9(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.8
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
150W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
