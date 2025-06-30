34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display offers 33% more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
VESA Display
HDR™ 400
HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and AMD FreeSync™ cannot be used while it is activated.
Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Performance of the above feature may vary and is dependent on real use conditions.
Slim Stand with a Square Shaped Base
Reduce clutter with a sleek design
The L-shaped stand provides ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment and supports 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and optimal workplace use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
86.6 cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transmission)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually
Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
940 x 240 x 516 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.0kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2025
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
32W (19V / 1.7A)
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
