34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)
USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required and must be purchased separately.
Waves MaxxAudio®
Immersive Sound System
Two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34U530A in the LG.com Support Menu.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smooth gameplay and clear visuals in fast-paced scenes.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
It may differ from actual use. 1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following feature cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Performance of the above feature may vary and is dependent on real use conditions.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Reduce clutter with a sleek design
The sleek L-shaped stand delivers ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment and supports 100×100 VESA mounting for a flexible setup and an efficient workspace.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.31242 x 0.310
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Size [cm]
86.36cm
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560*1080@100Hz
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
910 x 200 x 461
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 534.2 x 230.0 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.0 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.8 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.0 kg
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
19V 2.53A
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
