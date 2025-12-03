About Cookies on This Site

34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

34U530A-W
Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Colour Calibrated in factory
  • 400nits (Typ.) Brightness / VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
  • Black Stabiliser, DAS, Game Mode, Crosshair
Stunning visualsConvenient featuresUltimate gaming experienceEnhanced comfort
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

Ultra-wide 34-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

34" WFHD
IPS™ Display

Virtually bezel-less design

A vivid landscape of northern lights glowing over snow-covered mountains and their reflection in a calm lake, showcasing high dynamic range color and contrast.

Vivid clarity with DisplayHDR™ 400

A USB Type-C cable connected between a laptop and an ultra-wide LG monitor displaying a video editing interface, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the monitor.

USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity

A futuristic motorcyclist racing through a neon-lit cityscape, with a highlighted section showing a clearer, sharper view to demonstrate motion clarity.

Clear and smooth with 100Hz refresh rate

A side view of a white monitor illustrating ergonomic adjustments, including tilt, height, and swivel capabilities.

Slim Stand with Tilt, Height & Swivel

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clarity that keeps you focused

Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

VESA Display HDR™400

HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

Colour calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent colour reproduction.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid color accuracy and high-resolution detail.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid color accuracy and high-resolution detail.

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)

USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.

A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

Two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a video conference with six participants and a financial dashboard, with sound waves and speaker icons indicating built-in audio capabilities.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a video conference with six participants and a financial dashboard, with sound waves and speaker icons indicating built-in audio capabilities.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

1ms MBR

Clear motion with 1ms MBR

1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smooth gameplay and clear visuals in fast-paced scenes.

ノートパソコンとデスクトップの両方に接続されたモニターでデュアルコントローラーを説明する画像です。モニターが、それぞれのデバイスの画像を同時に表示します。

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Reduce clutter with a sleek design

The sleek L-shaped stand delivers ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment and supports 100×100 VESA mounting for a flexible setup and an efficient workspace.

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    34

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.31242 x 0.310

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.36cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560*1080@100Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    910 x 200 x 461

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 534.2 x 230.0 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.0 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.8 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.0 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V 2.53A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

