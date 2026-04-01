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LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Award-winning excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
See more, do more
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
21:9 WQHD Curved Display
|The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 1800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
HDR10 with sRGB 99%
True-to-life colour
with advanced colour accuracy
HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate colour reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*sRGB 99% is typical. Colour gamut may vary by model.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dual Controller (KVM* Switch)
Control multiple devices with a single monitor
Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
*KVM stands for Keyboard, Video, and Mouse.
*The KVM Switch enables control of multiple devices with one keyboard, mouse, and monitor.
*Feature availability may vary by model and region.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enhanced comfort in each detail
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
Reader Mode
Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe Mode
Minimises invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Clutter-free with slender stand
Experience our 3-side virtually borderless design with an adjustable base that supports both tilt and height control. Its slender, clutter-free stand minimises desk space and reduces unused space, creating a cleaner and more refined workspace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
Peripheral devices pictures not included.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
3440 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Display - Curvature
1800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
VA
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.23175 x 0.23175
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
1800R
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
Colour Bit
8bit + FRC
Size [cm]
86.42cm
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
VRR
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Pathology Mode
(SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader，Cinema, FPS, RTS, Colour Weakness (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 470 x 188 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 x 464.4 x 220 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 X 359 X 91.5 mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.4kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6kg
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y26
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
32.4W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
48W (19V / 2.53A)
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
SMART FEATURES
Others
CEC
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
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