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LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.)

LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.)

34U620B
Front view of LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.) 34U620B
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (left)
Slight left angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Slight right angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (right)
Side profile view of monitor stand (+15 degree tilt)
Top-down view of monitor stand
Side view of monitor stand with screen tilted backward
Rear view of monitor with dual ports visible
Rear angled view of monitor showing stand and ports (left)
Rear angled view of monitor showing stand and ports (right)
Rear close-up view of monitor ports and stand mount
Angled bottom view of monitor stand
Front view of LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.) 34U620B
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (left)
Slight left angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Slight right angle front view of ultrawide monitor
Front angled view of ultrawide monitor (right)
Side profile view of monitor stand (+15 degree tilt)
Top-down view of monitor stand
Side view of monitor stand with screen tilted backward
Rear view of monitor with dual ports visible
Rear angled view of monitor showing stand and ports (left)
Rear angled view of monitor showing stand and ports (right)
Rear close-up view of monitor ports and stand mount
Angled bottom view of monitor stand

Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • HDR 10
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
  • Tilt (-5~15°) , Height (80㎜)
More

Award-winning excellence

Digital Trends Award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved logo.

See more, do more

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor on a modern desk, displaying immersive first-person gaming on a wide curved screen alongside a multitasking interface, delivering expansive visuals, smooth gameplay, and enhanced productivity in a home office workspace setup.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor on a modern desk, displaying immersive first-person gaming on a wide curved screen alongside a multitasking interface, delivering expansive visuals, smooth gameplay, and enhanced productivity in a home office workspace setup.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Stunning DisplayGaming Experience Enhanced Comfort Essential Connectivity

21:9 WQHD Curved Display

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 1800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.
LG UltraWide Monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 27-inch 16:9 display.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR10 with sRGB 99%

True-to-life colour
with advanced colour accuracy

HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate colour reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor displaying vivid creative content on a wide curved screen with HDR10 support and sRGB 99% color coverage, delivering rich color accuracy, enhanced contrast, and precise visual detail for creative work and immersive viewing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*sRGB 99% is typical. Colour gamut may vary by model.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate the smooth performance and clarity of a 144Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming experience with 144Hz refresh rate

Delivers smooth and responsive performance with a 144Hz refresh rate,

delivering fluid visuals and clearer motion for more responsive gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dual Controller (KVM* Switch)

Control multiple devices with a single monitor

Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.

*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.

*KVM stands for Keyboard, Video, and Mouse.

*The KVM Switch enables control of multiple devices with one keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

*Feature availability may vary by model and region.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Enhanced comfort in each detail

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

Download

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

Reader Mode

Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe Mode

Minimises invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Clutter-free with slender stand

Experience our 3-side virtually borderless design with an adjustable base that supports both tilt and height control. Its slender, clutter-free stand minimises desk space and reduces unused space, creating a cleaner and more refined workspace.

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

80mm

Top view of a LG UltraWide Curved Monitor on a desk with a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, and mouse, alongside a close-up of the slim, square-shaped monitor base designed for stability and a clutter-free workspace.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Peripheral devices pictures not included.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    34

  • Display - Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Display - Curvature

    1800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.23175 x 0.23175

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Bit

    8bit + FRC

  • Size [cm]

    86.42cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Pathology Mode

    (SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader，Cinema, FPS, RTS, Colour Weakness (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 470 x 188 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809.1 x 464.4 x 220 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809.1 X 359 X 91.5 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.4kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y26

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    32.4W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    48W (19V / 2.53A)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

SMART FEATURES

  • Others

    CEC

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

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Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

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