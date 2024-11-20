We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide Curved WQHD IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
34" (87cm) Curved (1900R)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178° (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0) Display Port (ver1.2) USB Type-C
-
Analogue Speaker
MaxxAudio / 7W x 2EA
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out
-
USB Down-stream
USB3.0 (2 each) * included Quick Charge for port 1
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cable, HDMI, DP, USB Type-C to C
Gender (USB Type-A to C)
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
818mm x 259mm x 483mm (Height Down)
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
818mm x 259mm x 593mm (Height Up)
-
Set (with stand) Weight
8.4kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
6.4kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
982mm x 212mm x 508mm
-
Packed Weight
12.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
Black Stabiliser, DAS Mode, Game Mode, Six Axis Control, Super Resolution+, 4 screen split, FreeSync™, MaxxAudio FreeSync™
-
Stand
Tilt -5º (Front) - 15º (Rear)
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 - 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Output (USB Type-C PD)
60W
-
Power Consumption
48W (EPA), 70W (typ)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
1.2W
-
Power Off
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.