34'' UltraWide Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor with FreeSync™
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
34" Ultrawide Flatscreen
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440 (21:9)
-
Brightness
300cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
817 x 612 x 406 mm (Up)
817 x 482 x 406 mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
817 x 365 x 46 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
10.8kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
6.9kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
940 x 516 x 268 mm
-
Packed Weight
15.2kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2 (ver 2.0)
DisplayPort (ver 1.4)
-
USB
USB Upstream (ver 3.0)
USB Downstream (ver 3.0) x2
-
Audio
Headphone Out
Speakers 2ch
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
HDMI Cable, DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR10, HDR Effect, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, OnScreen Control, Dual Controller
-
Stand
Tilt / Height / Swivel / Extend / Retract
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
45W (Typ), 67W (Max)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
