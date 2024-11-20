Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

34WP75C-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

(0)
front view

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

HDR10

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Upgrade Your Home Office Equipment

UltraWide™ displays offer more screen space compared to 16:9 displays. Enjoy webinars where you can fit more on the screen and view attendees more clearly.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks,lectures,conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favourite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

UltraWide™ Monitors allow you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control

Customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options.*

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

65W Power Charge

Power Delivery Up to 65W

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 65W) simultaneously.

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

Two 7W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® deliver an immersive audio experience.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Total Immersion with Exhilarating Speed.

An ultra-fast 160Hz refresh rate, displays less motion blur and smooth movement.

(Message on the gaming screen image) RACE 45.24 / POS 1/8 Conventional image VS. IPS 1ms

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Motion Blur Reduction

See the action and opponents with low rates of image blur for a clear gaming advantage.**

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.​
**1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
**Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occurs between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
​Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Non DAS

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync® Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabiliser®

Black Stabiliser® brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Off

Crosshair feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Easy and Comfortable

The height and tilt adjustment stand helps you customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Height Range

0~110mm

Tilt

-5~20°

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 x 0.23175

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440@160Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 568.3 x 260(↑) 809 x 458.3 x 260(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.8

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

