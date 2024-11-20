We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34'' UltraWide™ Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
See more, do more
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See amazing colors
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dramatisation for illustrative purposes only.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
Dynamic Action Sync
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Black Stabiliser
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Crosshair Feature
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The above feature may vary depending on the real use conditions that the user is using.
Easy and comfy
Monitor images from various angles.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.6
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabilizer
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
940 x 240 x 516
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
17.76W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
