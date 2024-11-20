Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34'' UltraWide™ Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34'' UltraWide™ Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
34WQ500-B

34WQ500-B

34'' UltraWide™ Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

(0)
front view

ultrawide monitor

34” 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) with a 21:9 aspect ratio screen is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.*

*Simulated image. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

1ms MBR

Every Movement Counts

With 1ms MBR, see smoother motion and less lag so you can react to movements quickly, putting you at the top of your game

Dramatisation for illustrative purposes only.

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above feature may vary depending on the real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click and easily adjusted height for your ideal viewing experience.

Monitor images from various angles.

One-click stand monitor pictogram.
One Click Stand
Tilt-adjustable monitor pictogram.
Tilt

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    Black Stabilizer

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    940 x 240 x 516

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    17.76W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

