Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™

34WR55QK-B

34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™

(0)
front view
LG UltraWide Monitor Curved.

Immersive viewing experience

34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10

Work efficiency

USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)

Multiple ports

Comfortable workstation

Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
The animation shows that more content can be displayed on a screen at once, thanks to 21:9 aspect ratio display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy multi-tasking set-up*

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so you can work efficiently.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.

*DisplayPort cable is NOT included in the package and needs to be purchased separately.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

With the LG Switch app*, you can easily personalise your monitor screen according to your preferences. Choose from pre-set display configurations, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR55QK in the LG.com Support Menu.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colours

This monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and supports specific levels of colour and brightness* based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, creating a visually immersive and dynamic experience for the viewer. 

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

USB Type-C™

Easy control and connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports support display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Proper functioning of the features is dependent on the user's PC.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

This monitor supports USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream 3.0), offering compatibility with existing devices for a smooth display. A headphone out port supports hardware connectivity.

  • USB Type-C icon.

    USB Type-C™

  • USB Downstream icon.

    2 x USB 3.0

    Downstream

  • HDMI icon.

    2 x HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort

USB Type-C™ and HDMI cables are included in the package.

DisplayPort cable is NOT included and needs to be purchased separately.

Ergonomic design

Comfortable viewing

Enhance user comfort and viewing experience by easily adjusting the height and tilt of the monitor with just one simple click of the Ergonomic Stand.

3-side Virtually Borderless pictogram.

3-side Virtually Borderless

One Click Stand pictogram.

One Click Stand

Height pictogram.

Height (110mm)

Tilt pictogram.

Tilt (-5~20˚)

Image showing 3-side Virtually Borderless, One Click Stand, Height, and Tilt view of the monitors.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Comfortable conditions for reading

Reader Mode

  • By reducing blue light emissions, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading on the monitor for longer periods. 

Flicker Safe

  • Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps relieve eye strain.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Proper functioning of the above features is dependent on real use conditions. 

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    231.8 (per one triad) X 231.8 um

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.42cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 X 568.3 X 260 mm(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260 mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.9kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 