34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See more, do more
Easy multi-tasking set-up*
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so you can work efficiently.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included in the package and needs to be purchased separately.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
With the LG Switch app*, you can easily personalise your monitor screen according to your preferences. Choose from pre-set display configurations, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR55QK in the LG.com Support Menu.
See amazing colours
This monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and supports specific levels of colour and brightness* based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, creating a visually immersive and dynamic experience for the viewer.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports support display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Proper functioning of the features is dependent on the user's PC.
Multi ports
A variety of interfaces
This monitor supports USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream 3.0), offering compatibility with existing devices for a smooth display. A headphone out port supports hardware connectivity.
USB Type-C™ and HDMI cables are included in the package.
DisplayPort cable is NOT included and needs to be purchased separately.
Ergonomic design
Comfortable viewing
Enhance user comfort and viewing experience by easily adjusting the height and tilt of the monitor with just one simple click of the Ergonomic Stand.
Comfortable conditions for reading
Proper functioning of the above features is dependent on real use conditions.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
231.8 (per one triad) X 231.8 um
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Size [cm]
86.42cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 X 568.3 X 260 mm(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.3kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y24
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
