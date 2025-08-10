Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
49-inch UltraWide Dual QHD(5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display at 144Hz

49-inch UltraWide Dual QHD(5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display at 144Hz

49-inch UltraWide Dual QHD(5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display at 144Hz

49U950A-W.AAU
Key Features

  • 49-inch 21:9 DQHD (5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
  • DCI-P3 98% (Typ.), Colour Calibrated in factory
  • 400nits (Typ.) Brightness / VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 2 x 10W Stereo Speaker with Rich Bass
  • Black Stabiliser, DAS, Game Mode, Crosshair
Stunning visuals Convenient features Ultimate gaming experience Enhanced comfort
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

49-inch Dual QHD Curved Monitor at 144Hz

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

49" DQHD
Nano IPS
Curved Screen

Fast-paced gaming scene demonstrating smooth, tear-free motion on the LG UltraWide monitor with 144Hz certified refresh rate

144Hz certified smooth play

Colorful sci-fi astronaut scene showcasing vivid clarity with DisplayHDR 400 on the LG UltraWide monitor.

Vivid clarity with DisplayHDR™ 400

A USB Type-C cable connected between a laptop and an ultra-wide LG monitor displaying a video editing interface, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the monitor.

All-in-one USB-C connectivity

Visual graphic highlighting immersive sound with dual 10W speakers and rich bass performance.

Immersive sound
Rich Bass 10W x 2

UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Big. Sharp. Wide.

Experience the power of two QHD displays seamlessly combined into one 49-inch screen. The 49-inch UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor offers the screen resolution of two 27-inch 16:9 QHD displays in a single, expansive view. With approximately 70% more pixels than a 32:9 Full HD resolution (3840x1080), it delivers superior clarity and detail*.

Comparison image showing a 49" 32:9 ultra-wide monitor versus a 34" 21:9 display, illustrating the extended horizontal workspace. The screen displays creative applications side-by-side.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*For some Mac models with Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

Designer editing visual content on the LG UltraWide monitor, showcasing color grading and layout design with high-resolution clarity.

Visual Content

Ultra-wide. Ultra-clear.

From colour grading to layout precision—create with clarity across 49 inches of DQHD brilliance.

Video editor using the LG UltraWide monitor to work on a full video timeline with professional editing controls.

Motion Content

Breadth of space lets you edit and animate freely.

With a 32:9 ultra-wide screen, you can see your video timeline with no need to scroll.  Enjoy smooth scrubbing, pinpoint cuts, and enhanced control over transitions.

Music production setup with the LG UltraWide monitor displaying layered audio tracks and a full project timeline.

Sound Content

Hear every audio layer.
See the whole timeline.

Review the storyboard and timeline while ensuring your audio stands out with depth and clarity.

Office environment using the LG UltraWide monitor to analyze multiple data dashboards and charts across an expansive screen.

Office Work

One screen.
Spacious workspace.

Delivers the screen area of four 27-inch monitors to view multiple data sets — while minimising clutter on the work desk

The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included with the monitor and must be purchased separately.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The dual monitor stand shown is for illustrational purposes only and may differ from the actual product. It is sold separately.

Premium picture quality

Precision in every pixel, brilliance from every angle.

Enjoy pro-grade colour accuracy and consistent clarity across a wide viewing range.

Nano IPS™ Display

LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Offering 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, this monitor delivers highly accurate colour reproduction.

VESA Display HDR™ 400

HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

Colour calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent colour reproduction.

LG UltraWide curved monitor displaying a vivid sci-fi astronaut image in a photo editing interface, emphasizing vibrant colors and high resolution.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery

All-in-one USB-C connectivity

The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging—all through a single cable. With up to 90W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.

A monitor connected to a laptop via a single USB Type-C cable with 90W power delivery, supporting display, data transfer, and charging. Visual emphasizes all-in-one connectivity with a clean desktop setup.

To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included with the monitor is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port on the laptop to the monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass

Immersive audio without external speakers

The monitor features built-in 10W × 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content. It also supports clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.

A looping video shows two scenes demonstrating the monitor’s built-in speakers: one with a cinematic dragon scene for immersive multimedia audio, and another with a video conference call interface, emphasizing clear voice communication without external speakers. Surrounding sound waves visually represent the stereo output.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

49-inch with up to 144 refresh rate

Go wide. Play fast.

The expansive 49-inch display with DQHD (5120×1440) resolution offers an ultra-wide field of view, ideal for immersive gaming. Nano IPS technology and up to 144Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant colours and smooth motion in every moment of play.

Comparison showing expanded field of view with DQHD 5120×1440 resolution. Top: standard view with visible bezels; Bottom: ultra-wide immersive view without bezel interruption.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speedy screen, smooth gameplay

Enjoy smooth and stable gameplay with up to 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, AMD FreeSync™, and various in-game support features.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Split-screen image comparing screen tearing and stutter on the left with smooth, clear gameplay on the right, showing the effect of adaptive sync and high refresh rate

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dual Controller (KVM Switch)

Control multiple devices with a single monitor

Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.

1 x USB-C cable, 1 x HDMI cable and 1 x DP cable are included with the monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Adaptive brightness

Automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light using a built-in sensor, which can help reduce eye strain and improve eye comfort.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Live colour low blue light

LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light feature with TÜV Rheinland Display Certification* helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification (Low Blue Light – Hardware Solution) 1111255356

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Design that minimises clutter

The sleek L-shaped stand is designed to enhance ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and minimises clutter at your workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and is compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting.

Swivel adjustable icon.
Swivel
Tilt adjustable icon.
Tilt
Height adjustable icon.
Height
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    5ms(GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms(GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.234 x 0.234 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Colour Bit

    8bit

  • Size [cm]

    124.46cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1330 x 298 x 490 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 598.2 x 260.0 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    22.0 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    17.3 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.6 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    cable tie,

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

