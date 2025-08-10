We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49-inch UltraWide Dual QHD(5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display at 144Hz
49-inch Dual QHD Curved Monitor at 144Hz
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)
Big. Sharp. Wide.
Experience the power of two QHD displays seamlessly combined into one 49-inch screen. The 49-inch UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor offers the screen resolution of two 27-inch 16:9 QHD displays in a single, expansive view. With approximately 70% more pixels than a 32:9 Full HD resolution (3840x1080), it delivers superior clarity and detail*.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included with the monitor and must be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The dual monitor stand shown is for illustrational purposes only and may differ from the actual product. It is sold separately.
Premium picture quality
Precision in every pixel, brilliance from every angle.
Enjoy pro-grade colour accuracy and consistent clarity across a wide viewing range.
Nano IPS™ Display
LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Offering 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, this monitor delivers highly accurate colour reproduction.
VESA Display HDR™ 400
HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery
All-in-one USB-C connectivity
The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging—all through a single cable. With up to 90W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.
To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included with the monitor is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port on the laptop to the monitor.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass
Immersive audio without external speakers
The monitor features built-in 10W × 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content. It also supports clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
49-inch with up to 144 refresh rate
Go wide. Play fast.
The expansive 49-inch display with DQHD (5120×1440) resolution offers an ultra-wide field of view, ideal for immersive gaming. Nano IPS technology and up to 144Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant colours and smooth motion in every moment of play.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speedy screen, smooth gameplay
Enjoy smooth and stable gameplay with up to 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, AMD FreeSync™, and various in-game support features.
Split-screen image comparing screen tearing and stutter on the left with smooth, clear gameplay on the right, showing the effect of adaptive sync and high refresh rate
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dual Controller (KVM Switch)
Control multiple devices with a single monitor
Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.
1 x USB-C cable, 1 x HDMI cable and 1 x DP cable are included with the monitor.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Adaptive brightness
Automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light using a built-in sensor, which can help reduce eye strain and improve eye comfort.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Live colour low blue light
LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light feature with TÜV Rheinland Display Certification* helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.
*TÜV Rheinland certification (Low Blue Light – Hardware Solution) 1111255356
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Design that minimises clutter
The sleek L-shaped stand is designed to enhance ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and minimises clutter at your workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and is compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
5ms(GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms(GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.234 x 0.234 mm
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Colour Bit
8bit
-
Size [cm]
124.46cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
1330 x 298 x 490 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 598.2 x 260.0 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
22.0 kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
17.3 kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.6 kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y25
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Others (Accessory)
cable tie,
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
