LG CineBeam Q stand

Slim and sleek
Bespoke design for the CineBeam Q
This LG exclusive stand has been specially designed to enhance the style and functionality of your CineBeam Q, so that you can enjoy the aesthetics it brings to your space, and the various ways you can create a cinematic experience.