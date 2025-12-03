We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Portable Projector For Home and Outdoor | PU600U with Maximal 120-inch screen, DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Auto Screen Adjustment
LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Portable Projector For Home and Outdoor | PU600U with Maximal 120-inch screen, DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Auto Screen Adjustment
Brighter* Cinematic 4K
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Based on figures from internal testing. The 600 ANSI Lumens brightness of the CineBeam Q PU600U, is compared with the previous CineBeam Q model HU710PB, where it had a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens.
Be cinematic anywhere
Transform any space into your personal cinema with our sleek, portable projector — powerful performance packed in a compact design.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
As compact and sharp as ever. And brighter.
Experience stunning 4K UHD resolution with sharp detail and lifelike clarity—even on a massive 120-inch screen. Immerse yourself in vibrant colours and rich contrast, powered by a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and an impressive 450,000:1 contrast ratio. Now, enjoy it all with 20% more brightness* than the previous CineBeam Q HU710PB.
4K UHD 2160p
FHD 1080p
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*Based on figures from internal testing. The 600 ANSI Lumens brightness of the CineBeam Q PU600U, is compared with the previous CineBeam Q model HU710PB, where it had a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens.
Now 20% brighter
With 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, the CineBeam Q now delivers a 20% brighter view*, making every scene feel more captivating than ever.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Based on figures from internal testing. The 600 ANSI Lumens brightness of the CineBeam Q PU600U, is compared with the previous CineBeam Q model HU710PB, where it had a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens.
See the full colour spectrum
With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam Q delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.
The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Rich colours powered by triple laser
The RGB Laser delivers rich colours and high brightness for immersive viewing.
The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
RGB Laser technology uses independent light sources for red, green, and blue.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Deep black for rich details
With a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, every detail stands out with precision — delivering deep blacks and vibrant highlights for truly dynamic scenes.
The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Minimal Q design
Compact and lightweight, this projector delivers powerful performance in a minimalist design that’s easy to move and fits seamlessly into any space.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Handle with ease
Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Simple start, splendid view
Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam Q ensures a quick and easy setup every time.
Auto Screen Adjustment*
Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam Q automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.
Screen Scaling/Shifting^
Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.
Wall Colour Adjustment
Select from 8 colour presets to match your wall shade, ensuring optimal screen settings for the best viewing experience.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
^Screen scaling and screen shifting features will be available starting January 2026 via an automatic software update when the device is connected to the internet.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and needs to be purchased separately.
Fully ready to connect
Airplay & Screen Share
From phone to cinema
Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.
Bluetooth^ & 4W speaker
Stream sound wirelessly easily
Enables Bluetooth audio sharing for seamless wireless sound.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
**Screen Share: supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^^This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation. External battery must be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Designed to support various interfaces
Compatible with multiple interfaces, the CineBeam Q lets you connect effortlessly to your favourite devices through its convenient ports.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Your space, redefined with AI-powered projection
Reimagine your space every day with AI-generated visuals* projected onto the walls through your LG CineBeam projector. Instantly transform your environment into an innovative interior design by creating personalised AI images** that perfectly suit your mood.
*To use the service, Jector AI app download via LG Content Store and separate account registration are required. Jector AI is available on the models with webOS 6.0, webOS 23, or webOS 24.
**A $6.99 monthly subscription is required for generating more than three AI images per month, with or without audio. Image generation time may vary depending on the complexity of the image.
Jector AI supports English and Korean only.
What's in the box
1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Native Resolution - Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen) - Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
600
Light Source - Type
3Ch Laser (R, G, B)
Contrast Ratio - Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
CONVENIENCE FEATURES - Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
Sound - Output
4W Mono
CONVENIENCE FEATURES - Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES - Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
600
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.49kg
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 24 (Smart)
Background Image
○
Premium CP
○
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
○
Contents Suggestion
○
Internet Browser
○
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
○
Bluetooth Sound out
○
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
○
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
○
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
○ (eARC)
HDMI simplink(CEC)
○
HDCP
HDCP2.2
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
○
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○
Setting Guide
○
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
○
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
○ (Min/Med/Max)
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
○
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
○
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
○ (On / Off)
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
○
Processor
Quad Core
HDR
HDR10, HLG
HDR Tone Mapping
○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
TruMotion
○ (up to 4096x2160)
Real Cinema
○ (up to 4096x2160)
Upscaler
O (4K)
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
O (4K)
FILMMAKER mode
O
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
O
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
Auto Keystone
O (Auto Screen Adjustment)
Image Flip
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
Smooth Gradation
○
Black Level Control
○
Noise Reduction
○
Color Temperature Adjustment
○
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
○
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
○
Color Management System (Expert control)
○
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
○
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
○
White balance setting (Expert control)
○
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
Store Mode
○
Self Diagnosis
○
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
50" ~ 120"
Standard (lens to wall)
80"@2.13m 100"@2.66m
Throw Ratio
1.2
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
Type
3Ch Laser (R, G, B)
LANGUAGE
OSD Languages
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
SOUND
Output
4W Mono
Clear Voice
○ (Clear Voice lll)
Dolby Atmos compatible
○ (Pass Through)
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
80 x 135 x 135
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
USB Type-C
○
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom_Silver , Front/Rear_Black
Local Key
One Key
Kensington Lock
○
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
○
Warranty Card
Depends on region
Remote Control - Motion
- (Ready)
Remote Control - Normal
○
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
NOISE
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)↓
Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)↓
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25 dB(A)↓
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
Power Supply
Adapter 65W(Type-C)
CYBER SECURITY
Security Update
This product will receive security updates until 31 January 2029. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.