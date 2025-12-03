About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Portable Projector For Home and Outdoor | PU600U with Maximal 120-inch screen, DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Auto Screen Adjustment

PU600U

front view with handle and lens
front view with handle and lens
Key Features

  • 4K UHD Maximal 120-inch screen
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 450,000:1 Contrast ratio
  • 600 ANSI Lumens brightness
  • Minimal size & Design
  • Built-in 4W mono speaker
  • Auto Screen Adjustment
More
LG CineBeam Q





Brighter Cinematic 4K

Brighter* Cinematic 4K

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Based on figures from internal testing. The 600 ANSI Lumens brightness of the CineBeam Q PU600U, is compared with the previous CineBeam Q model HU710PB, where it had a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens.

4K UHD 120" screen, minimal Q design, 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, DCI-P3 154%, triple laser, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, auto screen adjustment

4K UHD 120" screen, minimal Q design, 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, DCI-P3 154%, triple laser, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, auto screen adjustment

Be cinematic anywhere

Transform any space into your personal cinema with our sleek, portable projector — powerful performance packed in a compact design.

Video of LG CineBeam Q projector.

Video of LG CineBeam Q projector.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PICTURE QUALITYDESIGNEASY SETUP

As compact and sharp as ever. And brighter.

Experience stunning 4K UHD resolution with sharp detail and lifelike clarity—even on a massive 120-inch screen. Immerse yourself in vibrant colours and rich contrast, powered by a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and an impressive 450,000:1 contrast ratio. Now, enjoy it all with 20% more brightness* than the previous CineBeam Q HU710PB.

4K UHD

3840x2160 Resolution

DCI-P3 154%

(Overall) Colour gamut, RGB Laser

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

600

ANSI Lumens brightness

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

4K UHD 2160p

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

FHD 1080p

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

*Based on figures from internal testing. The 600 ANSI Lumens brightness of the CineBeam Q PU600U, is compared with the previous CineBeam Q model HU710PB, where it had a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens.

Now 20% brighter

With 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, the CineBeam Q now delivers a 20% brighter view*, making every scene feel more captivating than ever.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Based on figures from internal testing. The 600 ANSI Lumens brightness of the CineBeam Q PU600U, is compared with the previous CineBeam Q model HU710PB, where it had a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens.

See the full colour spectrum

With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam Q delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.

The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Rich colours powered by triple laser

The RGB Laser delivers rich colours and high brightness for immersive viewing.

The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

RGB Laser technology uses independent light sources for red, green, and blue.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Deep black for rich details

With a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, every detail stands out with precision — delivering deep blacks and vibrant highlights for truly dynamic scenes.

The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Minimal Q design

Compact and lightweight, this projector delivers powerful performance in a minimalist design that’s easy to move and fits seamlessly into any space.

LG CineBeam projector being disassembled and reassembled.

LG CineBeam Q

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Handle with ease

Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.

Image of a person holding the 360-degree handle of LG CineBeam Q.
Video of LG CineBeam Q with the 360-degree handle.
Image of a person carrying the LG CineBeam Q with a handle.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Simple start, splendid view

Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam Q ensures a quick and easy setup every time.

Auto Screen Adjustment*

Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam Q automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.

Screen Scaling/Shifting^

Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.

Wall Colour Adjustment

Select from 8 colour presets to match your wall shade, ensuring optimal screen settings for the best viewing experience.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

^Screen scaling and screen shifting features will be available starting January 2026 via an automatic software update when the device is connected to the internet.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.

webOS:
Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and needs to be purchased separately. 

Fully ready to connect

Airplay & Screen Share

From phone to cinema

Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.

Bluetooth^ & 4W speaker

Stream sound wirelessly easily

Enables Bluetooth audio sharing for seamless wireless sound.

External battery compatibility^^

You can use it outdoors by connecting an external battery to the USB Type-C port.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. 

 

This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

 

Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

 

**Screen Share: supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above. 

Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

 

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

^Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

^^This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation. External battery must be purchased separately.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Designed to support various interfaces

Compatible with multiple interfaces, the CineBeam Q lets you connect effortlessly to your favourite devices through its convenient ports.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Your space, redefined with AI-powered projection

Reimagine your space every day with AI-generated visuals* projected onto the walls through your LG CineBeam projector. Instantly transform your environment into an innovative interior design by creating personalised AI images** that perfectly suit your mood.

Video of the LG CineBeam projecting the Jector AI screen

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

*To use the service, Jector AI app download via LG Content Store and separate account registration are required. Jector AI is available on the models with webOS 6.0, webOS 23, or webOS 24.

**A $6.99 monthly subscription is required for generating more than three AI images per month, with or without audio. Image generation time may vary depending on the complexity of the image.

Jector AI supports English and Korean only.

What's in the box

1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution - Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen) - Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    600

  • Light Source - Type

    3Ch Laser (R, G, B)

  • Contrast Ratio - Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

  • CONVENIENCE FEATURES - Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Sound - Output

    4W Mono

  • CONVENIENCE FEATURES - Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • CONVENIENCE FEATURES - Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    600

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.49kg

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 24 (Smart)

  • Background Image

  • Premium CP

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

  • Contents Suggestion

  • Internet Browser

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    ○ (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

  • Setting Guide

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    ○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • TruMotion

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    O (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    O (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    O

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    O

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Auto Keystone

    O (Auto Screen Adjustment)

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

  • Self Diagnosis

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Motorized, Auto

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    50" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    80"@2.13m 100"@2.66m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.2

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    3Ch Laser (R, G, B)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

SOUND

  • Output

    4W Mono

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    ○ (Pass Through)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    80 x 135 x 135

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • USB Type-C

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

    2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom_Silver , Front/Rear_Black

  • Local Key

    One Key

  • Kensington Lock

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

  • Warranty Card

    Depends on region

  • Remote Control - Motion

    - (Ready)

  • Remote Control - Normal

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 dB(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    25 dB(A)↓

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W(Type-C)

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    This product will receive security updates until 31 January 2029. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.

Where to buy

Find a retailer.
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 