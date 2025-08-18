Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU50RG

BU50RG
  • Front view
  • Rear view
  • Left side view
  • Right side view
  • -15 Degree side view
  • +15 Degree side view
  • +15 Degree rear view
  • Top view
  • Front view of Lense
  • Low angle -15 degree side view
  • Standard angle -15 degree side view
  • High angle -15 degree side view
  • High angle +15 degree side view
  • High angle front view
  • Close-up view of remote control
Front view
Rear view
Left side view
Right side view
-15 Degree side view
+15 Degree side view
+15 Degree rear view
Top view
Front view of Lense
Low angle -15 degree side view
Standard angle -15 degree side view
High angle -15 degree side view
High angle +15 degree side view
High angle front view
Close-up view of remote control

Key Features

  • 4K UHD / 8.3 Mega pixels (3840x2160) Laser
  • 40" ~ 300" Flexible screen size
  • 5,000 ANSI Lumens
  • Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% / Zoom x 1.6
  • 4/9/15/25 Point Warping
  • SuperSign / LG Connected Care
More
LG ProBeam projector.

Project your business like a Pro

Display

4K UHD (3840x2160) Laser

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Zoom 1.6x

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% 

Efficient management

SuperSign

LG Connected Care

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K laser

High definition clarity

Using 4K UHD laser technology, the LG ProBeam produces stunning visual quality on screens as large as 300 inches, with 8.3 million pixels.

Up to 300-inch screen size and 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Increase the power of presentation

5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness provides clarity even in brightly lit conference rooms, reducing image quality deterioration and increasing the efficiency of business meetings.

Scalable & adaptive projector

Suitable for your industry

Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in corporate.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in school.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in hospital.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in corporate.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in school.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in hospital.

Corporate

For meeting spaces of all sizes, LG ProBeam is a multipurpose business projector with ambient lighting. You can communicate small text or figures with excellent brightness and quality thanks to LG ProBeam.

Education

LG ProBeam projects learning materials at high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in varied learning contexts, allowing students to clearly access shared information.

Hospital

LG ProBeam can project a monochrome medical image that complies with DICOM 14, making it suited for medical conferences.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flexible and easy installation

With zoom x1.6 and lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, users can easily fine-tune the screen by adjusting the lens and zoom.

Flexible and easy installation.
Zoom icon.

Zoom x1.6

Lens shift icon.

Lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

Up to 25 point warping

Simple and precise screen adjustment

The 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen allows you to eliminate screen distortion and create a precise screen.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SuperSign

Easy to manage and maintain

By enabling signage-optimised functions, solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors become possible.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimised for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, allowing several users to easily access the server from pc or mobile, and then manages content creation, editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution that focuses on large-scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor, control, and adjust the settings of linked displays.

LG ConnectedCare

Through remote monitoring and fault diagnosis, this cloud service solution can help you maintain stable business operations by remotely managing the functioning state of installed projectors.

  • Real-time Monitoring.

    1. Real-time monitoring

  • B2B Call Centre : Request Assistance.

    2. B2B call center : request assistance

  • 3. SE preparation : mobile diagnosis

    3. SE preparation : mobile diagnosis

  • 4. Site visit by service engineer

    4. Site visit by service engineer

  • Site Visit by Service Engineer.

    5. Troubleshooting

  • Issue Resolved.

    6. Issue resolved

*There may be additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™.

Print

All Spec

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9,7Kg

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5KG

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    Signage webOS 6.0

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    ○(Music)

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Mid/Max)

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    Yes (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • HDR

    Yes

  • DICOM

    Yes

  • TruMotion

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Blank

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Built-in Memory (for Storage)

    Yes(about 9G)

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (100인치)

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    Yes ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

SOUND

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7
    > 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160)
    (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    Yes(Phone jack)

  • RS-232C

    1

  • IP control

    Yes

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book, Full Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Remote Control - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    26 dB(A)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Full / Original

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    400W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
    (PSU Built-in)

What people are saying

