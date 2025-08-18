LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Display
4K UHD (3840x2160) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Zoom 1.6x
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
4K laser
High definition clarity
Using 4K UHD laser technology, the LG ProBeam produces stunning visual quality on screens as large as 300 inches, with 8.3 million pixels.
Up to 300-inch screen size and 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution.
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Increase the power of presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness provides clarity even in brightly lit conference rooms, reducing image quality deterioration and increasing the efficiency of business meetings.
Suitable for your industry
Corporate
For meeting spaces of all sizes, LG ProBeam is a multipurpose business projector with ambient lighting. You can communicate small text or figures with excellent brightness and quality thanks to LG ProBeam.
Education
LG ProBeam projects learning materials at high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in varied learning contexts, allowing students to clearly access shared information.
Hospital
LG ProBeam can project a monochrome medical image that complies with DICOM 14, making it suited for medical conferences.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.6 and lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, users can easily fine-tune the screen by adjusting the lens and zoom.
Up to 25 point warping
Simple and precise screen adjustment
The 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen allows you to eliminate screen distortion and create a precise screen.
SuperSign
Easy to manage and maintain
By enabling signage-optimised functions, solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors become possible.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimised for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, allowing several users to easily access the server from pc or mobile, and then manages content creation, editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution that focuses on large-scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor, control, and adjust the settings of linked displays.
LG ConnectedCare
Through remote monitoring and fault diagnosis, this cloud service solution can help you maintain stable business operations by remotely managing the functioning state of installed projectors.
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
CHANGEABLE F#
-
Changeable F#
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,7Kg
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5KG
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○(Music)
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
HDR
Yes
-
DICOM
Yes
-
TruMotion
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Blank
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Built-in Memory (for Storage)
Yes(about 9G)
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (100인치)
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
Yes ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
SOUND
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7
> 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
Yes(Phone jack)
-
RS-232C
1
-
IP control
Yes
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book, Full Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
26 dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Full / Original
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
400W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
