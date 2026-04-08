Life’s good when you’re a MyLG member

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*Promotion period from 23 July to 8 August 2026 or while stocks last. Offer applies to MyLG Members who have made eligible purchases of participating LG vacuum batteries (model EAC63382208, EAC63382216 and COV37742601) made on the LG Online Store only. Compatible A9 vacuum cleaner models are sold separately and not included in this promotion. Discount will apply automatically at the checkout, must have 2 participating LG vacuum batteries in the cart and purchase in a single transaction to redeem the offer. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Offer excludes LG employees, Corporate Partner Hub, Education Hub and Government Hub customers.