Return of Goods, Terms & Conditions

For Damage Returns, comprising physical, concealed or carton damage or short supply are to be returned within the specifications outlined in the "LGEAP Commercial Returns & Damage Allowance Terms and Conditions". All supporting evidence required to correctly validate your return claim needs to be provided with your initial request in order for LGEAP to correctly assess and validate your claim. Please note that products requested to be returned outside of LGEAP Damage Returns period may require pre-inspection prior to assessment of your claim, upon request by LGEAP. The Commerical Returns process and the LGEAP Commercial Returns & Damage Allowance Terms and Conditions does not exclude or modify the statutory rights or liability of any party, including the rights and obligations of any party under the consumer guarantee provisions of the Australian Consumer Law. Nothing in this policy affects the rights of end-user customers or their contractual relationship with you. Information submitted in this claim form will be provided to Freshworks Inc or its affiliates for the purposes of return claim management.

